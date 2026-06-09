Meet Indian celebs who vanished from mainstream Bollywood after delivering 1 or 2 blockbuster hits: Shah Rukh Khan's billionaire co-star to Aishwarya Rai's lookalike
Meet Indian celebs who vanished after delivering hits: From Shah Rukh Khan's billionaire co-star to Aishwarya Rai's lookalike - Can you guess all names?
Indian celebs who vanished after one hit film
Indian celebs who vanished after one hit film: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the once famous stars who won a million hearts with their debut releases but somehow never really continued the hit-machine momentum. While some vanished after 1 or 2 hits, others did a few projects here and there - but never really made a comeback in mainstream Bollywood cinema. Can you guess all names?
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Vatsal Sheth
Vatsal Sheth
The actor made a striking debut in the action thriller Taarzan: The Wonder Car (2004) - his only major hit film as a lead actor. He was seen in 2014 thriller series Ek Hasina Thi, and in the 2017 love-saga series Haasil. He has however appeared in several TV shows. He is a part of the Celebrity Cricket Team Mumbai Heroes.
Sneha Ullal
Sneha Ullal
Sneha Ullal made her dreamy debut opposite Salman Khan in 2003 movie Lucky: No Time for Love. She was all of 17 back then, completing her class 12th. She hogged attention for her striking similarities in appearance with Aishwarya Rai. She did Sohail Khan's 'Aryan' post her debut, which was followed by Telugu movies with Ullasamga Utsahamga, Nenu Meeku Telusa and others.
However, she did a few movies on and off in regional movie business but we never saw her in any big mainstream Hindi film.
Kumar Gaurav
Kumar Gaurav
Son of veteran actor Rajendra Kumar, he gained massive, historic stardom with his debut film, Love Story (1981). Despite this blockbuster start, his later projects failed to make a mark at the box office. He did several films such as Love Story, Teri Kasam, Star, Naam and Kaante among others. He now runs a construction company.
Gayatri Joshi
Gayatri Joshi
Gayatri Joshi is a former model-actress, video jockey, who won the coveted Femina Miss India International in the year 2000 and represented India at Miss International 2000. She made her screen debut with Swades in 2004 opposite SRK. However, following her marriage to businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005, she quit acting.
Gayatri Joshi's husband is Vikas Oberoi, the chairman and managing director of the real estate company Oberoi Realty. Vikas Oberoi, is on the 2025 Hurun India Rich List, where he ranks 58th with a net worth of Rs 42,960 crore.
Ayesha Takia
Ayesha Takia
Ayesha Takia kickstarted her career with commercials and music videos, followed by her movie debut in 2004 with the action thriller Taarzan: The Wonder Car. Ayesha (then 23) tied the knot with politician Abu Azmi's son Farhan Azmi, who is a famous restaurateur in 2009.
Ayesha featured in hit movies including Super (2005), Socha Na Tha (2005) and Wanted (2009). She also did critically acclaimed movie like Dor (2006). Ayesha was also a part of projects including Salaam-e-Ishq (2007), Kya Love Story Hai (2007), No Smoking (2007) and Paathshaala (2010) and Mod (2011).
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