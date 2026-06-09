Meet Indian celebs who vanished from mainstream Bollywood after delivering 1 or 2 blockbuster hits: Shah Rukh Khan's billionaire co-star to Aishwarya Rai's lookalike

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Sneha Ullal

Sneha Ullal made her dreamy debut opposite Salman Khan in 2003 movie Lucky: No Time for Love. She was all of 17 back then, completing her class 12th. She hogged attention for her striking similarities in appearance with Aishwarya Rai. She did Sohail Khan's 'Aryan' post her debut, which was followed by Telugu movies with Ullasamga Utsahamga, Nenu Meeku Telusa and others.

However, she did a few movies on and off in regional movie business but we never saw her in any big mainstream Hindi film.