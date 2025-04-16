Advertisement
Meet India's 7 Highest-Paid Directors: 5 Famous South Indian Filmmakers, 2 Bollywood Names Who Earn Between Rs 50 To Rs 100 Crore
Meet India's 7 Highest-Paid Directors: 5 Famous South Indian Filmmakers, 2 Bollywood Names Who Earn Between Rs 50 To Rs 100 Crore

Meet India's 7 Highest-Paid Directors: Check out this compilation of Highest Paid Indian Directors as per several media reports.

Updated:Apr 16, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
SS Rajamouli

1/7
SS Rajamouli

The noted Telugu filmmaker known for his epic, action and fantasy genre films, is the highest grossing Indian director of all time. He is also the highest-paid director in Indian cinema. He is the force behind Baahubali 1 and 2, Oscar-winning RRR. 

Earning – Rs 200 crore per film as per IMDb

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

2/7
Sandeep Reddy Vanga

He made his screenwriting and directing debut with the 2017 Telugu-language romantic drama film Arjun Reddy which got him critical and commercial success . He made the remake, Kabir Singh (2019), which went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. He then made Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer action-drama film Animal (2023), which became the highest-grossing A rated Indian film of all time.

Earning - Rs 100 to 150 crore per film

Atlee

3/7
Atlee

He made his directorial debut with the film Raja Rani (2013), Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019) which became commercially successful at the box office. He then helmed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan (2023) which emerged as his highest-grossing release, minting over Rs 1100 crore worldwide. His next big project is with superstar Allu Arjun, currently titled AA22 X A6 which is going to be an expensive venture. He has hiked his fee from Rs 30 crore to a staggering Rs 100 crore for this venture, as per Siasat.com.

Earning - Rs 100 crore per film

Prashanth Neel

4/7
Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neelakantapuram debuted with the Kannada action-thriller Ugramm (2014) and later directed the KGF duology (2018–2022), whose second part became the highest-grossing Kannada film of all-time. Subsequently, Neel had his maiden Telugu film release with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023).

Earning - Rs 100 Crore per film according to IMDb

Rajkumar Hirani

5/7
Rajkumar Hirani

Noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has won four National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards as of now. He made his directorial debut with the comedy-drama Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi in lead roles. Later he directed Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and recently Dunki.

Earning - Rs 80 crore

Sukumar

6/7
Sukumar

Bandreddi Sukumar is the third highest-grossing Indian film director of all time and is one of the highest-paid directors in Indian cinema. The man behind massive success of 'Pushpa'. He made his directorial debut with Arya (2004), which was a major success and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Director – Telugu and the Nandi Award for Best Screenplay Writer.

He also made Arya 2 (2009), 100% Love (2011), Rangasthalam (2018), Pushpa: The Rise (2021), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). Pushpa was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021, while Pushpa 2 went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Earning – Rs 75 crore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

7/7
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has seven National Film Awards and 12 Filmfare Awards, in addition to a nomination for a BAFTA Award. His directorial debut was Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), followed by Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002). He won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for directing the drama Black (2005). He also made Saawariya (2007) and Guzaarish (2010), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), and the top-grossing period dramas Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). 

He recently directed the biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and ventured into OTT space with period drama series Heeramandi.

Earning -  Rs 55-65 crore

