Meet India's Highest-Earning TV Star Who Takes Home Rs 60 Cr Per Month, His First Paycheck Was Just Rs 75, He Is NOT Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi Or Ram Kapoor
He Is NOT Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi Or Ram Kapoor: Can you guess the name of the superstar TV icon we are talking about?
Meet India's Highest-Earning TV Star
This Indian superstar not only enjoys a global fan-base but also is one of the most eligible bachelors around in tinsel Ville. His stardom is unprecedented and fans await his massive festival releases year-after-year. He sneaks out time annually to host a popular reality TV show for which the superstar is reportedly getting Rs 60 crore a month. Any guesses who are we talking about?
Meet Salman Khan - Highest-Earning TV Star In India
Yes, it is none other than bhaijaan Salman Khan. According to Hindustan Times, Salman Khan charged around Rs 60 crore per month for hosting Bigg Boss 18 which premiered on 6 October, 2024 on Colors TV and JioCinema. Working for 15 weeks, Salman has reportedly earned somewhere around 250 crore.
Bigg Boss 18 ran for 15 weeks and concluded with its finale episode on January 19, 2025. Karan Veer Mehra lifted the winner's trophy last season.
Bigg Boss Synonymous With Salman Khan
Bigg Boss Season 1 was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt (briefly) as anchors of the show. But it is Salman Khan who has become the legendary face of the show. Fans eagerly wait for Salman's weekend ka vaar episodes to watch him grill the contestants, giving them a piece of his mind.
Salman Khan's First Salary Was Just...
In an interview with a news agency , Salman one revealed in 2017, "My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later."
Salman Khan's Net Worth
The bhaijaan estimated net worth is reported to be Rs 2900 crore ($ 364 million)as per Forbes India data. OTT play suggests that the actor charges Rs 100 to 150 crore per film project. His several high-paying brand endorsements and super successful innings as Bigg Boss Host for several years adds up to his brand and net value.
Salman Khan's Sikandar
Salman Khan was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar. The film was helmed by AR Murugadoss co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore and managed to earn back Rs 177 crore at the Box Office. The film was heavily panned by viewers and critics for his screenplay and storyline. The actor has not announced his next line-up of movies as yet.
Other Highest-Paid TV Actors
Kapil Sharma reportedly earned around Rs 60 crore for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1, according to Siasat.com.
Amitabh Bachchan charged between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore per episode for the last season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, reportedly.
Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh per episode, making her the highest-paid actress in Indian TV.
Social media sensation Jannat Zubair earned around Rs 18 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rs 2 lakh per episode on Laughter Challenge, suggests media reports.
Trending Photos