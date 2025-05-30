Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2907942https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-indias-highest-earning-tv-star-who-takes-home-rs-60-cr-per-month-his-first-paycheck-was-just-rs-75-he-is-not-kapil-sharma-dilip-joshi-or-ram-kapoor-2907942
NewsPhotosMeet India's Highest-Earning TV Star Who Takes Home Rs 60 Cr Per Month, His First Paycheck Was Just Rs 75, He Is NOT Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi Or Ram Kapoor
photoDetails

Meet India's Highest-Earning TV Star Who Takes Home Rs 60 Cr Per Month, His First Paycheck Was Just Rs 75, He Is NOT Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi Or Ram Kapoor

He Is NOT Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi Or Ram Kapoor: Can you guess the name of the superstar TV icon we are talking about?

Updated:May 30, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet India's Highest-Earning TV Star

1/7
Meet India's Highest-Earning TV Star

This Indian superstar not only enjoys a global fan-base but also is one of the most eligible bachelors around in tinsel Ville. His stardom is unprecedented and fans await his massive festival releases year-after-year. He sneaks out time annually to host a popular reality TV show for which the superstar is reportedly getting Rs 60 crore a month. Any guesses who are we talking about?

Follow Us

Meet Salman Khan - Highest-Earning TV Star In India

2/7
Meet Salman Khan - Highest-Earning TV Star In India

Yes, it is none other than bhaijaan Salman Khan. According to Hindustan Times, Salman Khan charged around Rs 60 crore per month for hosting Bigg Boss 18 which premiered on 6 October, 2024 on Colors TV and JioCinema. Working for 15 weeks, Salman has reportedly earned somewhere around 250 crore.

Bigg Boss 18 ran for 15 weeks and concluded with its finale episode on January 19, 2025. Karan Veer Mehra lifted the winner's trophy last season.

Follow Us

Bigg Boss Synonymous With Salman Khan

3/7
Bigg Boss Synonymous With Salman Khan

Bigg Boss Season 1 was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt (briefly) as anchors of the show. But it is Salman Khan who has become the legendary face of the show. Fans eagerly wait for Salman's weekend ka vaar episodes to watch him grill the contestants, giving them a piece of his mind.

Follow Us

Salman Khan's First Salary Was Just...

4/7
Salman Khan's First Salary Was Just...

In an interview with a news agency , Salman one revealed in 2017, "My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later."

Follow Us

Salman Khan's Net Worth

5/7
Salman Khan's Net Worth

The bhaijaan estimated net worth is reported to be Rs 2900 crore ($ 364 million)as per Forbes India data. OTT play suggests that the actor charges Rs 100 to 150 crore per film project. His several high-paying brand endorsements and super successful innings as Bigg Boss Host for several years adds up to his brand and net value.

Follow Us

Salman Khan's Sikandar

6/7
Salman Khan's Sikandar

Salman Khan was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar. The film was helmed by AR Murugadoss co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore and managed to earn back Rs 177 crore at the Box Office. The film was heavily panned by viewers and critics for his screenplay and storyline. The actor has not announced his next line-up of movies as yet.

Follow Us

Other Highest-Paid TV Actors

7/7
Other Highest-Paid TV Actors

Kapil Sharma reportedly earned around Rs 60 crore for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1, according to Siasat.com.

Amitabh Bachchan charged between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore per episode for the last season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, reportedly. 

Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh per episode, making her the highest-paid actress in Indian TV. 

Social media sensation Jannat Zubair earned around Rs 18 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rs 2 lakh per episode on Laughter Challenge, suggests media reports.

Follow Us
Meet India's Highest-Earning TV Starsalman khan TV earningsSalman KhanIndia's Highest-Earning TV StarIndia's Highest-Paid TV actorsHighest-Earning TV StarsKapil SharmaRupali GangulyDilip Joshitop earns from TVguess whoEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
IPL centuries in losing cause
Virat Kohli To Rishabh Pant: 6 IPL Players With Most Centuries In Losing Causes - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Upcoming Bollywood Movies
From ‘Metro… In Dino’ To ‘Dhadak 2’: 7 Bollywood Sequels You Can’t Miss In 2025!
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025 playoffs replacements
7 Overseas Players Signed Just For Playoffs: Jonny Bairstow For Ryan Rickelton, Kusal Mendis For Jos Buttler - Check Full List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
How To Deactivate Your Old FASTag Account And Get Full Refund - A Comprehensive Guide
camera icon10
title
IPL playoffs top scorers
Suresh Raina For CSK, Shubman Gill For GT: 10 Players With Most Runs In IPL Playoffs - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK