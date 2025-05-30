2 / 7

Yes, it is none other than bhaijaan Salman Khan. According to Hindustan Times, Salman Khan charged around Rs 60 crore per month for hosting Bigg Boss 18 which premiered on 6 October, 2024 on Colors TV and JioCinema. Working for 15 weeks, Salman has reportedly earned somewhere around 250 crore.

Bigg Boss 18 ran for 15 weeks and concluded with its finale episode on January 19, 2025. Karan Veer Mehra lifted the winner's trophy last season.