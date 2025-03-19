3 / 6

In 2023, he dethroned AR Rahman to become India's highest-paid musician, charging nine figures for a single project. Anirudh made his Bollywood debut with the compositions for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. According to a News18 report, he received a fee of Rs 10 crore for Jawan, exceeding the of the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.

However, he brought his fees down for subsequent films including Leo and Jailer, for which he reportedly got Rs 8 crore.