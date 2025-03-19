Advertisement
Meet India's Highest-Paid 34-Year-Old Musician Who Earns Rs 10 Crore Per Album, Has 10 Million Followers On Instagram; Beats AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, He Is...
Meet India's Highest-Paid 34-Year-Old Musician Who Earns Rs 10 Crore Per Album, Has 10 Million Followers On Instagram; Beats AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, He Is...

India's Highest-Paid Musician: The highest-paid musician in India reportedly earns a whopping Rs 10 crore per album, 

Updated:Mar 19, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Meet India's Highest-Paid 34-Year-Old Musician

Meet India's Highest-Paid 34-Year-Old Musician

Who doesn't remember 'Why This Kolaveri Di' featuring Dhanush? Well, it was composed for the 2012 film 3 and went viral on the internet garnering over 450 million views on YouTube alone. It was his debut song - Meet the very young and talented Anirudh Ravichander who is a composer and playback singer working primarily in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films respectively. Let's dig deeper into his earnings: 

Who Is Anirudh Ravichander?

Who Is Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander's debut song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' at the age of 21 became a global sensation, getting massive appreciation. He went on to compose music for AR Murugadoss's Kaththi (2014) starring Vijay & Samantha. Most of his songs become chartbuster tracks. He also went on to compose music for Rajinikanth's Petta in 2019.

Highest-Paid Indian Musician

Highest-Paid Indian Musician

In 2023, he dethroned AR Rahman to become India's highest-paid musician, charging nine figures for a single project. Anirudh made his Bollywood debut with the compositions for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. According to a News18 report, he received a fee of Rs 10 crore for Jawan, exceeding the of the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.

However, he brought his fees down for subsequent films including Leo and Jailer, for which he reportedly got Rs 8 crore.

Anirudh Ravichander's Biography

Anirudh Ravichander's Biography

Anirudh Ravichander was born as the son of Indian actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi Ravichander. He is the nephew of Latha Rajinikanth, and cousin of Aishwarya, Soundarya and Hrishikesh; Rajinikanth is his uncle. Anirudh's great-grandfather was the director K Subramanyam, a filmmaker in the 1930s.

Anirudh's Schooling

Anirudh's Schooling

He graduated from Loyola College in Chennai. Anirudh learnt piano from Trinity College of Music, London and has a diploma in sound engineering from Soundtech Media Audio Engineering Institute in Chennai.

Anirudh Ravichander's Dating History

Anirudh Ravichander's Dating History

The popular composer's personal life has often made headlines. He was earlier rumoured to be dating Andrea Jeremiah, but they never confirmed the relationship. Rumours of him dating actress Keerthy Suresh also popped-up for a while but Keerthy denied them, stating they are just friends. 

There were reports suggesting he is dating Priya Anand but later turned out they were only friends. The latest rumour about his love life linked him to Kaviya Maran, the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who owns Sun Pictures. However, Kaviya's team also denied the relationship. 

