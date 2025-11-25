Meet India's Highest-Paid OTT Actresses Of 2025: Number 1 Diva Is 45 & Has 2 Sons, She Is Married Into A Nawab Family!
Meet India's Highest-Paid OTT Actresses Of 2025: Today, let's take a look at some top female stars who are not just powerhouse performers but are also ruling the money game on OTT. Based on media reports, let's take a look at 6 highest-paid female actresses of India on OTT. From a diva to an art-house favourite - this compilation covers all!
(Note: The figures are not official, but only based on general information available on several media portals.)
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The Bollywood begum has become the top female earner on OTT space. According to Siasat report, she has earned Rs 10–12 crore for 'The Buckingham Murders and 'Jaane Jaan'. The Buckingham Murders is a crime thriller film directed by Hansal Mehta and featured Kareena Kapoor Khan as a grieving British-Indian detective who is assigned the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Joining in Kareena is Pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has reportedly got Rs 10 crore for her part in Citadel: Honey Bunny. The spy action television series was directed by Raj & DK, who co-wrote with Sita R Menon. It is the spin-off to the American television series Citadel and revolves around the story of Honey and Bunny, who are related to the character Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra in the original series). The Indian adaptation of the series starred Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in title roles.
Nimrat Kaur
At number 3 comes in Bollywood actress, charging around Rs 8–9 crore for The Family Man 3, reportedly. Shemade her film debut with a small role in an English film, One Night with the King (2006) and her Hindi film debut came with Peddlers in 2012.
Priyamani
Pan-India actress Priyamani is known for her work in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films. The National Film Award winner star has now joined the league of highest-paid OTT actresses of 2025. According to Siasat.com, she has earned Rs 7 crore for The Family Man Season 3. She reprises her role of Suchitra Tiwari, Srikant aka Manoj Bajpayee's wife in the show which premiered on November 21, 2025.
Radhika Apte
The powerhouse performer got Rs 4 crore for her her role in Sacred Games, as per media reports. She made her film debut with a brief role in the fantasy drama Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005) and her maiden lead role was in the 2009 Bengali drama Antaheen.
Sushmita Sen
One more top earners of OTT space is none other than former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen who earned around Rs 2 crore for Aarya. The series was co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, who also directed the series, with Vinod Rawat, serving as the co-director. The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. The show was also nominated for International Emmy Awards for best Drama series.
