1 / 7

Meet India's Highest-Paid OTT Actresses Of 2025: Today, let's take a look at some top female stars who are not just powerhouse performers but are also ruling the money game on OTT. Based on media reports, let's take a look at 6 highest-paid female actresses of India on OTT. From a diva to an art-house favourite - this compilation covers all!

(Pic Courtesy: Stills/Instagram)

(Note: The figures are not official, but only based on general information available on several media portals.)