Meet India's Highest-Paid TV Actress Of 2025: From Rs 8000 To Staggering Rs 14 Lakh Per Episode, She Will Shoot With Z+ Security On Sets, Beats Rupali Ganguly And Jannat Zubair
Indian television has seen the rise of many actors. Both male and female fan following of telly stars remains unmatched as fans adore their small screen icons as much as they hail the Bollywood A-listers. Coming to the ruling queen of TV in terms of riches - well, there are many names that surface online - Rupali Ganguly, Jannat Zubair among others are few examples. But who is the highest-paid TV actress in 2025? Let's dig out more on that:
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Returns
After Ektaa Kapoor at a recent event confirmed the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, fans are excited about the casting. The reboot would be 150-episodes long. The producer said, "The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2000 episode. This show deserves that."
Smriti Irani Back As Tulsi Virani
At the same event, Ektaa Kapoor hinted at Smriti's comeback on the show, reprising her iconic role of Tulsi Virani. Ektaa said, "We are bringing politics into entertainment, or better, a politician into entertainment, " talking about much-loved Tulsi’s character.
Winning a million hearts as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani rightfully made her place in fans's hearts with a power-packed performance.
Highest Paid Indian TV Actress Of 2025
According to India Forums and several other entertainment portals, the rumour is abuzz that Smriti Irani has been offered ₹14 lakh per day. The amount is yet to be officially confirmed. Not just that, the actress-turned-politician will be given Z+ level security while shooting on the sets. The makers are following a strict no-phone policy and limited access on sets amid grand launch of the show.
Smriti Irani's Political Career
Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. She became the vice president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing in 2004. Smriti is an MP from the Amethi constituency and won Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Smriti Irani's TV Career
In 2000, Smriti Irani made her début with TV series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She also starred in the Kavita serial on DD metro. But it was with Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor which earned her massive stardom. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired between 2000 to 2008.
She holds the record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.
Other Highest-Paid TV Stars
The TV star cum digital content creator - Jannat Zubair took home Rs 18 lakh per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rs 2 lakh per episode on Laughter Challenge, as per Siasat.com. Another top name is actress Rupali Ganguly, who reportedly gets Rs 3 lakh per episode for Anupamaa.
