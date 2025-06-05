Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2911151https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-indias-highest-paid-tv-actress-of-2025-from-rs-8000-to-staggering-rs-14-lakh-per-episode-she-will-shoot-with-z-security-on-sets-beats-rupali-ganguly-and-jannat-zubair-2911151
NewsPhotosMeet India's Highest-Paid TV Actress Of 2025: From Rs 8000 To Staggering Rs 14 Lakh Per Episode, She Will Shoot With Z+ Security On Sets, Beats Rupali Ganguly And Jannat Zubair
photoDetails

Meet India's Highest-Paid TV Actress Of 2025: From Rs 8000 To Staggering Rs 14 Lakh Per Episode, She Will Shoot With Z+ Security On Sets, Beats Rupali Ganguly And Jannat Zubair

Meet India's Highest-Paid TV Actress Of 2025: Rupali Ganguly or Jannat Zubair - who is the highest-paid TV actress in 2025? Let's dig out more on that:

Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet India's Highest-Paid TV Actress Of 2025

1/7
Meet India's Highest-Paid TV Actress Of 2025

Indian television has seen the rise of many actors. Both male and female fan following of telly stars remains unmatched as fans adore their small screen icons as much as they hail the Bollywood A-listers. Coming to the ruling queen of TV in terms of riches - well, there are many names that surface online - Rupali Ganguly, Jannat Zubair among others are few examples. But who is the highest-paid TV actress in 2025? Let's dig out more on that:

Follow Us

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Returns

2/7
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Returns

After Ektaa Kapoor at a recent event confirmed the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, fans are excited about the casting. The reboot would be 150-episodes long. The producer said, "The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2000 episode. This show deserves that."

Follow Us

Smriti Irani Back As Tulsi Virani

3/7
Smriti Irani Back As Tulsi Virani

At the same event, Ektaa Kapoor hinted at Smriti's comeback on the show, reprising her iconic role of Tulsi Virani. Ektaa said, "We are bringing politics into entertainment, or better, a politician into entertainment, " talking about much-loved Tulsi’s character.

Winning a million hearts as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani rightfully made her place in fans's hearts with a power-packed performance.

Follow Us

Highest Paid Indian TV Actress Of 2025

4/7
Highest Paid Indian TV Actress Of 2025

According to India Forums and several other entertainment portals, the rumour is abuzz that Smriti Irani has been offered ₹14 lakh per day. The amount is yet to be officially confirmed. Not just that, the actress-turned-politician will be given Z+ level security while shooting on the sets. The makers are following a strict no-phone policy and limited access on sets amid grand launch of the show.

Follow Us

Smriti Irani's Political Career

5/7
Smriti Irani's Political Career

Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. She became the vice president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing in 2004. Smriti is an MP from the Amethi constituency and won Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Follow Us

Smriti Irani's TV Career

6/7
Smriti Irani's TV Career

In 2000, Smriti Irani made her début with TV series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She also starred in the Kavita serial on DD metro. But it was with Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor which earned her massive stardom. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired between 2000 to 2008.

She holds the record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards. 

Follow Us

Other Highest-Paid TV Stars

7/7
Other Highest-Paid TV Stars

The TV star cum digital content creator - Jannat Zubair took home Rs 18 lakh per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rs 2 lakh per episode on Laughter Challenge, as per Siasat.com. Another top name is actress Rupali Ganguly, who reportedly gets Rs 3 lakh per episode for Anupamaa.

Follow Us
Highest-Paid TV Actress Of 2025Meet India's Highest-Paid TV Actress Of 2025India's Highest-Paid TV Actress Of 2025Smriti IraniEkta KapoorRupali Gangulyjannat zubairKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu ThiKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returnsKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0smriti Irani feesmriti Irani incomeSmriti Irani Net WorthEntertainmentmeet actress
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
China
World's Most Hated Countries: China Tops, Followed By US; India, Pakistan At...
camera icon7
title
Hina Khan marriage
Hina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal: YRKKH Actor Shares Dreamy Pics Straight Out Of Fairytale Ceremony - IN PICS
camera icon7
title
uncapped Indian batsmen IPL debut
6 Uncapped Indian Batters With Most Runs In Debut IPL Season: Priyansh Arya Leads The Chart, Devdutt Padikkal Follows - Check Full List
camera icon6
title
IPS Rachita Juyal
Meet IPS Officer Rachita Juyal Who Cleared UPSC In Her First Attempt, Quit After 10 Years Because… Her Brother-in-Law Is THIS Famous Actor
camera icon10
title
10 oldest cities in world
10 Oldest Cities In The World: THIS Indian City Boasts Of Ancient Heritage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK