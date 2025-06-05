3 / 7

At the same event, Ektaa Kapoor hinted at Smriti's comeback on the show, reprising her iconic role of Tulsi Virani. Ektaa said, "We are bringing politics into entertainment, or better, a politician into entertainment, " talking about much-loved Tulsi’s character.

Winning a million hearts as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani rightfully made her place in fans's hearts with a power-packed performance.