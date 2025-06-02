Meet India's Richest Actress With Rs 4600,000, 00,00 Net Worth, Had NO Film Release In Last 2 Years But Has More Wealth Than Aishwarya Rai & Deepika Padukone; Her Name Is...
Take a read to find out more about who is the new 'Richest Indian Actress':
Meet India's Richest Actress With Rs 4600,000, 00,00 Net Worth
When we say India's richest actress as of 2025, usually people think about the likes of Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, or Katrina Kaif. But let's break your bubble, it's neither of these beauties. Not that, they are earning any less but just that this one 90s legend is on the top of it all when it comes to wealth and net worth of her empire. Recently, Hurun India Rich List 2024 was released which showed that India now has as many as 1,539 people with a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore. Take a read to find out more about who is the new 'Richest Indian Actress':
Meet Richest Indian Actress
It is none other than Bollywood diva Juhi Chawla. Yes, she made it to the coveted 2024 Hurun India Rich List. She has been ranked among the top 10 self-made women in India with a net worth of Rs 4600 crore. She is the second richest actor in India, just after Shah Rukh Khan, who has a net worth of over Rs 7000 crore.
Juhi Chawla's Bollywood Dreams
After winning the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant, Juhi Chawla made her acting debut with a brief appearance in Sultanat (1986). But it was her debut as a lead actress in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) opposite Aamir Khan, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Later, she went on to star in movies like Lootere, Aaina, Darr, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. She also did Deewana Mastana, Yes Boss, and Ishq - becoming the top actress in the 90s.
After her marriage, Juhi continued to work and has been a part of movies like National Award-winning Punjabi film Des Hoyaa Pardes (2004), Jhankaar Beats, 3 Deewarein (both 2003), 7½ Phere and My Brother Nikhil (both 2005), and Bas Ek Pal (2006) among others.
Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta's Luxe Living
Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta have two kids and live at Malabar Hills, one of Mumbai's plush locality. Juhi Chawla co-owns the IPL Team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Jay Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan. According to Forbes, KKR is valued at $1.1 billion (approximately Rs 9,139 crore) as of 2022. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta have a fab luxe collection of cars - from Aston Martin Rapide, priced at Rs 3.3 crore, according to Cartoq to BMW 7 Series, priced at Rs 1.8 crore - they own it all. Reportedly, they also own a Mercedes-Benz S Class, a Jaguar XJ, and Porsche Cayenne.
Juhi Chawla's KKR Connection
One of the major reasons for making to the coveted list is her co-ownership of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with her businessman husband, Jay Mehta (Chairman of The Mehta Group, since 1995) and actor-friend Shah Rukh Khan. According to Forbes, KKR is worth around $1.1 billion (about Rs 9,139 crore) as of 2022.
2024 Hurun India Rich List
Actress Juhi Chawla, who is also the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has managed to bag the sixth position in the top 10 self-made women list, released by the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. Other big names on the list include Radha Vembu (Rs 47,500 crore), Falguni Nayar and Family, Jayshree Ullaal, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw among others. Juhi Chawla is preceded by Neha Narkhede and family (Rs 4,900 crore) and followed by former CEO of PepsiCo Indra K Nooyi (Rs 3,900) in the list. Juhi Chawla also secured the place, next to Shah Rukh Khan, in the list of silver screen titans in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.
Juhi Chawla's Last Film
The stunner of an actress was last seen Friday Night Plan, a 2023 Netflix release. The film was helmed by Vatsal Neelkantan and featured Babil Khan. She also did a mini-series titled The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984. It was a TV miniseries about railway workers who saved many lives during the 1984 toxic gas leak at the chemical company Union Carbide India Limited's plant in Bhopal. This also came in 2023.
