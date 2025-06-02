3 / 7

After winning the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant, Juhi Chawla made her acting debut with a brief appearance in Sultanat (1986). But it was her debut as a lead actress in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) opposite Aamir Khan, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Later, she went on to star in movies like Lootere, Aaina, Darr, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. She also did Deewana Mastana, Yes Boss, and Ishq - becoming the top actress in the 90s.

After her marriage, Juhi continued to work and has been a part of movies like National Award-winning Punjabi film Des Hoyaa Pardes (2004), Jhankaar Beats, 3 Deewarein (both 2003), 7½ Phere and My Brother Nikhil (both 2005), and Bas Ek Pal (2006) among others.