Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2973121https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-indias-richest-rapper-with-8-12m-subscribers-beats-badshah-raftaar-hanumankind-has-net-worth-of-rs-2460000000-he-is-2973121
NewsPhotosMeet India's Richest Rapper, With 8.12M Subscribers, BEATS Badshah, Raftaar, Hanumankind; Has Net Worth Of Rs 2,46,00,00,000, He Is....
photoDetails

Meet India's Richest Rapper, With 8.12M Subscribers, BEATS Badshah, Raftaar, Hanumankind; Has Net Worth Of Rs 2,46,00,00,000, He Is....

Who is India’s richest rapper? With a net worth of Rs 246 crore and 8.12 million subscribers, he has surpassed Badshah, Raftaar, and Hanumankind, but his name might still surprise you.
Updated:Oct 17, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
Follow Us

India's Richest Rapper

1/7
India's Richest Rapper

Meet India's richest rapper, someone who beats the likes of Badshah, Raftaar, and Hanumankind in both fame and fortune.

Follow Us

India's Richest Rapper Net Worth

2/7
India's Richest Rapper Net Worth

With a massive fan base of 8.12 million subscribers and a jaw-dropping net worth of Rs 246 crore, he stands tall in the Indian music industry... but wait till you hear who he is.

Follow Us

Rapper Surpasses Others

3/7
Rapper Surpasses Others

Close behind him is Badshah, valued at Rs 124 crore, who has cemented his status as a top name in Indian rap and pop with his viral tracks. This top Rapper has surpassed popularity, as per a report by Financial Express, rappers like Raftaar (Rs 80 crore) and Emiway Bantai (Rs 60 crore) have also made a strong impact, with consistent hits and rising popularity.

Follow Us

Who Leads?

4/7
Who Leads?

According to the same report, leading this booming industry is Yo Yo Honey Singh, the undisputed richest Indian rapper with an estimated net worth of around Rs 246 crore.

Follow Us

Yo Yo Honey Singh Bollywood hits

5/7
Yo Yo Honey Singh Bollywood hits

He’s one of the pioneers who brought Indian hip-hop into the mainstream, dominating both the underground rap scene and Bollywood charts. With hits like "Chaar Bottle Vodka," "Lungi Dance," "Brown Rang," and "Desi Kalakaar," his tracks became anthems of a generation.

Follow Us

'Famous' Wins Big at IIFA 2025

6/7
'Famous' Wins Big at IIFA 2025

His life and rise to fame were captured in a powerful documentary titled "Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous", offering an inside look into his battles, breakthroughs, and comeback in the music industry. The film struck a chord with audiences and went on to win Best Docu-Series/Film at IIFA 2025.

Follow Us

World Record

7/7
World Record

On September 26, 2025, Honey Singh set a world record by releasing 51 songs in one day through his album "51 Glorious Days," the largest single-day album drop by a major pop artist.

Follow Us
India's Richest RapperYo Yo Honey SinghBadshahHanumankindRaftaarWho is India's Richest RapperRichest RapperEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Swap Deal Featuring Sanju Samson, KL Rahul: Check Top 10 Biggest Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Team India practice session
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back In Action As Team India Gears Up For ODI Series Against Australia - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
7 Nations With Air Force But Without Fighter Jets
7 Air Forces Of The World Without Fighter Jets
camera icon8
title
Lucknow Super Giants
4 Players LSG Might Release To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep And...
camera icon13
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025 Tarot Reading: Check Your Diwali Message For The Universe