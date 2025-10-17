Meet India's Richest Rapper, With 8.12M Subscribers, BEATS Badshah, Raftaar, Hanumankind; Has Net Worth Of Rs 2,46,00,00,000, He Is....
India's Richest Rapper
Meet India's richest rapper, someone who beats the likes of Badshah, Raftaar, and Hanumankind in both fame and fortune.
India's Richest Rapper Net Worth
With a massive fan base of 8.12 million subscribers and a jaw-dropping net worth of Rs 246 crore, he stands tall in the Indian music industry... but wait till you hear who he is.
Rapper Surpasses Others
Close behind him is Badshah, valued at Rs 124 crore, who has cemented his status as a top name in Indian rap and pop with his viral tracks. This top Rapper has surpassed popularity, as per a report by Financial Express, rappers like Raftaar (Rs 80 crore) and Emiway Bantai (Rs 60 crore) have also made a strong impact, with consistent hits and rising popularity.
Who Leads?
According to the same report, leading this booming industry is Yo Yo Honey Singh, the undisputed richest Indian rapper with an estimated net worth of around Rs 246 crore.
Yo Yo Honey Singh Bollywood hits
He’s one of the pioneers who brought Indian hip-hop into the mainstream, dominating both the underground rap scene and Bollywood charts. With hits like "Chaar Bottle Vodka," "Lungi Dance," "Brown Rang," and "Desi Kalakaar," his tracks became anthems of a generation.
'Famous' Wins Big at IIFA 2025
His life and rise to fame were captured in a powerful documentary titled "Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous", offering an inside look into his battles, breakthroughs, and comeback in the music industry. The film struck a chord with audiences and went on to win Best Docu-Series/Film at IIFA 2025.
World Record
On September 26, 2025, Honey Singh set a world record by releasing 51 songs in one day through his album "51 Glorious Days," the largest single-day album drop by a major pop artist.
