Meet India's Top Makeup Artist Preetisheel Singh: Ex-TCS Techie Behind Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Looks & Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Transformation; Holds A Degree In.....

Preetisheel Singh, one of India’s top prosthetic and character design artists, is the creative force behind the striking transformations in Dhurandhar, including the looks of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan.
Updated:Dec 12, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
Who Is Behind the Looks of the Actors?

Who Is Behind the Looks of the Actors?

While the cast of Dhurandhar has been praised for their acting, the visual transformation each character undergoes has sparked equal buzz. The artist responsible for these dramatic makeovers is now one of India’s most sought-after prosthetic designers.

Meet India’s Top Prosthetic Expert

Meet India’s Top Prosthetic Expert

Preetisheel Singh, widely regarded as India’s leading prosthetic and character design specialist, is the creative mind behind the distinctive looks in Dhurandhar. Her work on Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna has become a major talking point.

Has Worked With the Biggest Names

Has Worked With the Biggest Names

Over the years, Preetisheel has collaborated with some of the biggest stars across Indian cinema including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Tabu.

Her meticulous transformations have earned her a reputation as the go-to expert for complex character designs.

Once Had a Regular Job

Once Had a Regular Job

Before becoming a prosthetics trailblazer, Preetisheel was working a typical corporate job. In a 2018 conversation with Rediff, she revealed that she began her career at TCS in Delhi, later moving to New York for three years as part of the same job.

 

Educational Qualifications

Educational Qualifications

She holds a BTech degree in Electronics and Instrumentation ,a background that surprisingly complements the technical precision required in prosthetic artistry.

 

Her Inspirations

Her Inspirations

Her fascination with transformation began early. Fictional worlds like The Lord of the Rings and Kamal Haasan’s iconic makeover in Chachi 420 inspired her deeply. According to an Economic Times report, she saved up for nearly three years to pursue her dream of studying makeup overseas.

 

Studied Makeup in LA

Studied Makeup in LA

Determined to hone her craft, Preetisheel trained at the prestigious Cinema Makeup School in Los Angeles. She completed a six-month intensive program followed by a hands-on internship — an experience that shaped her artistic foundation.

Her Niche

Her Niche

Upon returning to India, she spent over a year experimenting with alternate materials to recreate the techniques she learned abroad. Her specialised focus on prosthetic design, still a rare expertise in India , helped her stand out in the film industry.

 

Her Early Breakthrough

Her Early Breakthrough

Her career took off unexpectedly when UK prosthetic designer Mike Stringer required an additional artist for Krrish 3 after his assistant couldn’t travel to India. Stepping in at the right moment, she seized the opportunity. Soon after, she designed nearly a dozen complex looks for Nanak Shah Fakir, including age-progressed characters, solidifying her place in the field.

 

Haider and Rise to Recognition

Haider and Rise to Recognition

Her major turning point came with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider. She designed the entire character lookbook for the film, including Kay Kay Menon’s unforgettable prosthetic-heavy climax transformation. After Haider, her career skyrocketed with films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Andhadhun, Mulk, Bala, Chup, and South hits like Master and 24.

Pushpa’s Iconic Look

Pushpa’s Iconic Look

Preetisheel’s most celebrated transformation remains Allu Arjun’s rugged Pushpa Raj appearance in Pushpa. In an interview with TOI, she praised the actor’s immense patience and commitment, crediting his dedication for the seamless execution of the challenging look.

 

Da Makeup Lab

Da Makeup Lab

Today, Preetisheel co-owns Da Makeup Lab with her husband and partner, Mark D’Souza. Considered India’s foremost character designer, she is a two-time National Award winner — first for Nanak Shah Fakir and later for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Her studio continues to revolutionise prosthetic and character design in Indian cinema.

