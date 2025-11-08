Advertisement
NewsPhotos Meet Ishan Shukla, The Man Who Proposed Amarendra Baahubali’s Battles In Afterlife And Will Direct Prabhas’ Rs 120-Crore Animation Film Baahubali: The Eternal War
Meet Ishan Shukla, The Man Who Proposed Amarendra Baahubali’s Battles In Afterlife And Will Direct Prabhas’ Rs 120-Crore Animation Film Baahubali: The Eternal War

The Eternal War along with the teaser of Part 1 on Instagram. This two-part animated film stars Prabhas and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The upcoming animation duology will be directed by Ishan Shukla. Here’s a look at who he is.
Updated:Nov 08, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
Who Is Ishan Shukla

1/9
Who Is Ishan Shukla

Ishan Shukla has been active in the film industry for over 15 years as an animation director, writer, and designer.

 

Ishaan Will Not Only Direct But Also Write

2/9
Ishaan Will Not Only Direct But Also Write

He will not only helm the Baahubali duology but also write it. The concept of Amarendra Baahubali’s battles in the afterlife was his own brainchild. The movie is slated for release in 2027.

Ishan Shukla’s Childhood

3/9
Ishan Shukla’s Childhood

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ishan was brought up in an artistic environment. From a young age, he was drawn to comic books, movies, theatre, and animation, developing a passion that would later shape his career.

 

Ishan Shukla’s Education

4/9
Ishan Shukla’s Education

After completing his schooling, Ishan pursued higher education at BITS Pilani. In 2008, he graduated from 3D Sense Media School in Singapore, where he honed his animation and storytelling skills.

 

Ishan Shukla’s Work

5/9
Ishan Shukla’s Work

Ishan made his directorial debut with the animated short Schirkoa in 2016, dedicating over four years to the project while working a regular job. The 14-minute film won multiple international awards, including ‘Best of Show’ at SIGGRAPH Asia 2016, and was shortlisted for the 2017 Oscars.

 

Wrote And Directed Short For Star Wars: Visions Volume 2

6/9
Wrote And Directed Short For Star Wars: Visions Volume 2

Further building his career, Ishan wrote and directed a short for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. He later debuted as a feature film writer-director with Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust, which earned critical acclaim and several international accolades.

 

Ishaan's Biggest Milestone

7/9
Ishaan's Biggest Milestone

Now, Ishan is gearing up for the biggest milestone of his career — directing Baahubali: The Eternal War, mounted on a grand scale with a massive Rs 120-crore budget.

 

About Baahubali: The Eternal War

8/9
About Baahubali: The Eternal War

Baahubali: The Eternal War will explore Amarendra Baahubali’s (Prabhas) afterlife battles, where he engages in a cosmic war between devas and asuras.

India’s Costliest Animated Project

9/9
India’s Costliest Animated Project

The film is being produced on an unprecedented scale, with a production cost of Rs 120 crore for the first part alone, making it the most expensive animated movie ever made in India.

Ishan Shuklawho is Ishan ShuklaAmarendra Baahubali’s Afterlife Battlesbahubali animationBaahubali: The Eternal War
