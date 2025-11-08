Meet Ishan Shukla, The Man Who Proposed Amarendra Baahubali’s Battles In Afterlife And Will Direct Prabhas’ Rs 120-Crore Animation Film Baahubali: The Eternal War
Who Is Ishan Shukla
Ishan Shukla has been active in the film industry for over 15 years as an animation director, writer, and designer.
Ishaan Will Not Only Direct But Also Write
He will not only helm the Baahubali duology but also write it. The concept of Amarendra Baahubali’s battles in the afterlife was his own brainchild. The movie is slated for release in 2027.
Ishan Shukla’s Childhood
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ishan was brought up in an artistic environment. From a young age, he was drawn to comic books, movies, theatre, and animation, developing a passion that would later shape his career.
Ishan Shukla’s Education
After completing his schooling, Ishan pursued higher education at BITS Pilani. In 2008, he graduated from 3D Sense Media School in Singapore, where he honed his animation and storytelling skills.
Ishan Shukla’s Work
Ishan made his directorial debut with the animated short Schirkoa in 2016, dedicating over four years to the project while working a regular job. The 14-minute film won multiple international awards, including ‘Best of Show’ at SIGGRAPH Asia 2016, and was shortlisted for the 2017 Oscars.
Wrote And Directed Short For Star Wars: Visions Volume 2
Further building his career, Ishan wrote and directed a short for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. He later debuted as a feature film writer-director with Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust, which earned critical acclaim and several international accolades.
Ishaan's Biggest Milestone
Now, Ishan is gearing up for the biggest milestone of his career — directing Baahubali: The Eternal War, mounted on a grand scale with a massive Rs 120-crore budget.
About Baahubali: The Eternal War
Baahubali: The Eternal War will explore Amarendra Baahubali’s (Prabhas) afterlife battles, where he engages in a cosmic war between devas and asuras.
India’s Costliest Animated Project
The film is being produced on an unprecedented scale, with a production cost of Rs 120 crore for the first part alone, making it the most expensive animated movie ever made in India.
