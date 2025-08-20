Advertisement
Meet Japanese Man Who Fearlessly Decided To Animate Ramayana On $6.7 Million Budget With 'Father Of Indian Animation', Here's Why He Chose To Work On The Indian Mythology Movie, His Film Was Banned Because....


Meet Japanese Man Who Fearlessly Decided To Animate Ramayana On $6.7 Million Budget With 'Father Of Indian Animation', Here's Why He Chose To Work On The Indian Mythology Movie, His Film Was Banned Because....

In this feature, we talk about a Japanese man who dared to animate the Ramayana along with Ram Mohan, the Father of Indian Animation.

Updated:Aug 20, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a 1993 Indo-Japanese anime film that still holds a special place in the hearts of many.

The Man Who Collaborated With the Father of Indian Animation

The Man Who Collaborated With the Father of Indian Animation

The film was co-directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, who is famously known as the “Father of Indian Animation.” The music was composed by Vanraj Bhatia, and the movie was first showcased in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India.

 

Re-Released in 2025

Re-Released in 2025

Despite being a 90s classic, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was re-released across India on January 24, 2025, in multiple languages.

Who Was Yugo Sako?

Who Was Yugo Sako?

Yugo Sako was a renowned Japanese film director, screenwriter, and producer.

 

Yugo's Early Life

Yugo's Early Life

Yugo Sako lost both of his parents at a young age. According to Wikipedia, he was initially destined to enter the Buddhist priesthood. However, his journey drew him toward Indian philosophy and Zen culture, which deeply influenced his life.

 

Why Did Yugo Choose to Animate the Ramayana?

Why Did Yugo Choose to Animate the Ramayana?

Yugo first visited India in 1970 and was instantly fascinated by its culture. He returned more than 40 times and even produced several documentaries on India.

 

The Making of Ramayana

The Making of Ramayana

A turning point came in 1983, when Yugo met Dr. B.B. Lal, a noted archaeologist often called the “Schliemann of India.”

During this project, Yugo read ten different versions of the Ramayana in Japanese and decided to adapt it into an animated film.

 

Made On $6.7 Million Buget

Made On $6.7 Million Buget

Work on the film began in the mid-1980s and took nearly a decade to complete. Over 450 artists worked on the project, which was made on a budget of $6.7 million. The film was completed in 1993 and went on to be screened at numerous international film festivals before its India release in 1997.

 

Why Was the Film Banned in India?

Why Was the Film Banned in India?

Despite its international success, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama faced a ban in India. The decision came against the backdrop of heightened tensions following the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition, which made the film’s release controversial.

Why Not a Live-Action Film?

Why Not a Live-Action Film?

Yugo Sako was often asked why he chose to animate the Ramayana instead of making it a live-action movie. His answer was simple yet powerful: “Ram is God. I felt it was best to depict him in animation, rather than by an actor.”

 

Yugo's Final Years

Yugo's Final Years

Yugo Sako passed away on April 24, 2012, at the age of 84 in Tokyo after suffering aspiration pneumonia. A report by Bollywoodshaadi stated he was working on another ambitious project,  a film titled Lord Krishna: The Celestial Cowherd. However, the film was not completed. 

(All Images: X/ Youtube Screen grab)

