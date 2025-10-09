Advertisement
Meet 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Actor Rakesh Pujari Who Died Before Release, Leaving Fans Laughing Through Tears — Know All About His Tragic Death
Meet ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Actor Rakesh Pujari Who Died Before Release, Leaving Fans Laughing Through Tears — Know All About His Tragic Death

Chapter 1, tragically passed away before the film’s release due to a cardiac arrest. Fans remember him for his comic brilliance and the laughter he brought to the screen.
Updated:Oct 09, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
Kantara: Chapter 1’s Roaring Success

Kantara: Chapter 1’s Roaring Success

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has been making waves ever since its release in theatres, shattering box office records and winning hearts across India. The film, known for its powerful storytelling and rooted performances, has already crossed the ₹450 crore mark worldwide.

A Missing Smile Amidst the Success

A Missing Smile Amidst the Success

While Rishab Shetty and the entire cast are being showered with love, there’s one star who is no longer around to witness the adoration his work is receiving. The late actor Rakesh Pujari, who played a memorable role in the film, passed away months before the release leaving a void in the hearts of his colleagues and fans.

 

Who Was Rakesh Pujari?

Who Was Rakesh Pujari?

Rakesh Pujari was a popular face in the Kannada entertainment industry, known for his impeccable comic timing and warmth. He essayed the role of Peppe in Kantara: Chapter 1, a character that brought laughter and lightness to the intense storyline.

 

Who Was Rakesh Pujari?

Who Was Rakesh Pujari?

Rakesh Pujari was a popular face in the Kannada entertainment industry, known for his impeccable comic timing and warmth. He essayed the role of Peppe in Kantara: Chapter 1, a character that brought laughter and lightness to the intense storyline. 

His Role in Kantara: Chapter 1

His Role in Kantara: Chapter 1

As Peppe, Rakesh added a dose of humour that perfectly balanced the film’s emotional and dramatic depth. Audiences have fondly remembered his performance, calling him “the heart of comic relief” in an otherwise serious narrative.

 

A Tragic Farewell

A Tragic Farewell

The 34-year-old actor’s untimely death left the Kannada film fraternity and his fans in deep shock. On May 11, 2025, Rakesh attended a friend’s mehendi ceremony when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

 

A Comedian Who Touched Hearts

A Comedian Who Touched Hearts

Before his film debut, Rakesh had already carved a niche for himself through the hit Kannada comedy show Comedy Khiladigalu. He first appeared in the show’s second season, where his team finished as runner-up in 2018. When he returned in 2020, he went on to win the title — cementing his reputation as one of Karnataka’s finest comedic talents.

 

Remembering Rakesh Pujari

Remembering Rakesh Pujari

Even though Rakesh is no longer with us, his work continues to make people laugh. Fans are now revisiting his old performances and sharing heartfelt tributes online, remembering him as someone who spread joy both on and off screen. As Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its glorious run, Rakesh’s laughter echoes in every frame,  a reminder that some stars never fade.

