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NewsPhotosMeet Kashish Methwani, 2023 Miss International India winner who rejected Harvard offer and modelling to join Indian Army, now serves as.........
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Meet Kashish Methwani, 2023 Miss International India winner who rejected Harvard offer and modelling to join Indian Army, now serves as.........

In this feature, we take a look at the journey of Kashish Methwani, a woman who transitioned from an international pageant winner to an Army officer to serve the nation.

Updated:Apr 16, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
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Who is Kashish Methwani?

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Who is Kashish Methwani?

Kashish Methwani was named the 2023 Miss International India title winner. She later joined the Indian Army as a commissioned officer, turning down a glamorous and promising career in modelling to serve the nation.

 

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Joined Air Defence Regiment

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Joined Air Defence Regiment

Kashish underwent a year of training at the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, after which she was commissioned into the Air Defence Regiment on September 6.

 

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Kashish's early life

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Kashish's early life

Born on January 9, 2001, in Ulhasnagar, Mumbai, Methwani grew up in a Sindhi family. She cleared the 2024 Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, secured Rank 2, and chose to serve in the Army, turning away from an emerging career in modelling.

 

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Educational qualifications

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Educational qualifications

Methwani has consistently proved she is an all-rounder. She holds a master’s degree in biotechnology from Savitribai Phule Pune University and completed a neuroscience thesis at IISc, Bengaluru. She also received a PhD offer from Harvard University but chose to pursue a career in the armed forces.

 

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Father was a scientist, mother a teacher

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Father was a scientist, mother a teacher

Her father, Dr Gurmukh Das, worked as a scientist before taking up a senior role in the Directorate General of Quality Assurance, while her mother, Shobha, was a teacher at Army Public School, Ghorpadi.

 

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An all-rounder

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An all-rounder

Her elder sister is an engineer. Methwani explored multiple fields, including Bharatanatyam and tabla. She actively participated in debates, academics, and sports, and represented at the national level in pistol shooting and basketball.

 

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Founded an NGO

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Founded an NGO

In 2020, during the lockdown, she founded an NGO, Critical Cause, to promote plasma, blood, and organ donation.

 

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Accolades

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Accolades

During her training, she earned several honours, including the AAD Medal, awarded to those commissioned into the Army Air Defence. She also won a gold medal in the March and Shoot Competition, the Sikh LI Regiment Medal, and achieved the highest shooting score at the academy. She received a Drill and Discipline Badge for best drill performance and maintained a record without punishments.

 

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What is she doing now?

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What is she doing now?

According to a Times of India report, she is currently serving in North India with the Air Defence unit. She remains committed to her responsibilities in the Army. The Army Air Defence Regiment, where Lt. Methwani now serves, recently played a key role in India’s Operation Sindoor.

 

All Images: (Instagram/ bollywoodstori)

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Kashish MethwaniWho is Kashish MethwaniMiss International India 2023Air Defence Regiment
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