Who is Kashmira Pardeshi - the sensational new viral IPL 2026 mystery girl but why is she trending? - In Photos
Meet Kashmira Pardeshi - the sensational new viral IPL 2026 mystery girl - In Photos
Meet Kashmira Pardeshi, the viral IPL 2026 girl!
Who is Kashmira Pardeshi: The IPL 2026 fever is on and how can we not share crazy updates from the matches. Just like every year, this time around too, we have got the cams doing their job and mystery faces breaking the internet -- turning into viral sensations. Today, let's just talk about one such recent viral girl - Kashmira Pardeshi. Get to know more about her:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Who is Kashmira Pardeshi?
Kashmira Pardeshi is a South Indian actress who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her Telugu acting debut with the film Nartanasala (2018), Tamil with Sivappu Manjal Pachai (2019), and Hindi with Mission Mangal (2019). Kashmira also made her maiden digital streaming debut through the Hindi series The Freelancer (2023).
Why is she trending?
For the uninitiated, it was during Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2026 match held in Chennai on April 4, that this stunning actress turned heads as she was spotted cheering enthusiastically for PBKS. As soon as the cams caught her enjoying the thrilling match, several videos went viral on social media, and soon speculation about her identity kickstarted online.
Kashmira Pardeshi's social media
Kashmira has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone. She has a solid social media presence with many posts on regular fitness regime and stunning photoshoots.
Kashmira Pardesh's educational background
Kashmira attended St Anne's School in Pune and Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce. She studied fashion design at National Institute of Fashion Technology in Mumbai.
Before venturing into acting, Kashmira did many commercials.
Kashmira dating Nehal Wadhera?
Soon after her identity was revealed, many rumours linked her to Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding any such relationship.
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