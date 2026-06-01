Meet Kevin Kunta: MMA fighter and stylish bodyguard of Ram Charan, reportedly among India’s highest-paid security guards
As Ram Charan travels across the country promoting his upcoming sports action drama Peddi, a new face has caught the attention of fans and social media users alike, his bodyguard, Kevin Kunta. With his towering physique, sharp sense of style, and professional MMA background, Kevin has become an internet sensation after appearing alongside the actor at recent promotional events.
Who is Kevin Kunta?
Kevin Kunta, an MMA fighter, is known for his strong build, fitness background, and striking presence as Ram Charan’s bodyguard.
Viral Appearance With Ram Charan
He recently grabbed attention online after his photos with Ram Charan went viral during promotions of the upcoming film Peddi.
(Image: Instagram)
Linked to Italy’s National MMA Team
He is a professional mixed martial artist who has trained and competed at a high level, even being linked to Italy’s national MMA team in 2021.
Among India’s Highest-Paid Celebrity Bodyguards?
According to a report from Money Control, he is allegedly among the highest-paid celebrity bodyguards in India, earning between Rs 2-4 lakh per day for high-profile security assignments.
Roots in Gambia, Life in Florence
Originally from Gambia and now based in Florence, Kevin is known for his disciplined lifestyle and international fitness career.
Stylish Presence Wins Fans
His tall, athletic appearance and stylish on-duty presence have made him a viral sensation on social media, especially among fans of Ram Charan.
Fitness and Training Enthusiast
Alongside his security work, Kevin frequently shares gym workouts and MMA training clips online, reflecting his strong combat sports background.
(Image: @Kevin Kunta/Instagram)
Trending Photos