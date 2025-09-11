9 / 9

In an interview with CNN-News18, Mandhira recounted a harrowing experience: “I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. I know the doors were locked. My mother told me she was in a grieving state and did not know what was happening. She told me, ‘I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed.’ She was very upset. Since then, we have been trying to find out what my mother signed, but we are not getting any answers.”

