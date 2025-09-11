Advertisement
Meet Late Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Mandhira Kapur, Who Is Backing Ex-Sister-In-Law Karisma Kapoor's Kids in Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Feud

After the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur, the late entrepreneur’s legacy has become the center of a heated family inheritance dispute. Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur, is now supporting Karisma Kapoor's children as they challenge their late father’s will, alleging forgery by their stepmother. Here’s what we know about Mandhira Kapur and her stand in the case.
Updated:Sep 11, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Entrepreneur Sunjay Kapur, 53, collapsed during a polo match in England on June 12, reportedly after suffering a massive heart attack.

 

Priya Kapur vs. Karisma Kapoor’s Kids

Priya Kapur vs. Karisma Kapoor’s Kids

The succession battle intensified when Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, approached the Delhi High Court claiming their stepmother and Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Kapur, forged Sunjay’s will to make herself the sole beneficiary of his assets.

 

Who Is Mandhira Kapur?

Who Is Mandhira Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira, earlier alleged that Priya Kapur forced their elderly mother to sign documents while she was grieving. She has now openly backed Karisma Kapoor and her children in what has become one of India’s most closely watched inheritance battles.

Mandhira Kapur’s Professional Life

Mandhira Kapur’s Professional Life

According to a report by News18, Mandhira Kapur is a second-generation, award-winning entrepreneur and the Managing Director of SMIC Autoparts Pvt. Ltd. The company, founded in 2012, has its global headquarters in London.

 

Mandhira’s Personal Life

Mandhira’s Personal Life

Mandhira is the daughter of the late industrialist Dr. Surinder Kapur and Rani Surinder Kapur. She is married to Luke Smith and has two children, Nyna and JaiVee.

 

Mandhira’s Equation with Her Siblings

Mandhira’s Equation with Her Siblings

Apart from Sunjay Kapur, Mandhira also has another sister named Superna Motwane. Mandhira revealed that she and Sunjay were estranged for four years due to what she called a “silly sibling squabble.”

 

'Unable to grieve Sunjay’s death'

'Unable to grieve Sunjay’s death'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mandhira revealed that the family has been unable to grieve Sunjay’s death because of the legal dispute. “It’s been horrible. It’s like I keep saying — it’s a nightmare we want to wake up from, and we’re not being allowed to even grieve,” she said.

 

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Move to Delhi HC

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Move to Delhi HC

Months after Sunjay’s death, his children approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that Priya Kapur “suppressed” the disputed will and is attempting to “usurp full control” of their father’s assets. They are seeking to be named Class I legal heirs to Sunjay’s estate.

 

'Mother Forced To Sign Documents'

'Mother Forced To Sign Documents'

In an interview with CNN-News18, Mandhira recounted a harrowing experience: “I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. I know the doors were locked. My mother told me she was in a grieving state and did not know what was happening. She told me, ‘I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed.’ She was very upset. Since then, we have been trying to find out what my mother signed, but we are not getting any answers.”

(All Images: Instagram)

Sunjay Kapur DeathSunjay Kapur’s Sister Mandhira Kapursunjay kapur sisterwho is mandhir kapur
