Meet Light-Eyed Actress Who Gave Up IIT For Bollywood; Quit Films Later, Worked In Google & Is Now CEO At Publicis Global Delivery, Earns In Crores

2 / 7

The actress we are talking about is none other than Mayoori Kango, who shot to fame with her track 'Ghar se nikalte hi' from 'Papa Kahte Hain' (1996) co-starring Jugal Hansraj. She did her schooling from Saint Francis De Sales in Chatrapati Sambhajinagar and was a student at Deogiri College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Her mother is a noted stage actress, which introduced her to acting.

She got her big break while visiting her mother in Mumbai. Director Saeed Akhtar Mirza offered her a role in Naseem (1995) - a Bollywood film based on the Babri Masjid demolition. She first rejected the offer due to her board exams but later accepted it. Eventually, it landed her a film by Mahesh Bhatt - Papa Kehte Hai (1996).