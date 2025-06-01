Meet Maja Klajda, Miss World 2025 Second Runner-Up From Poland Who Mentored Footballers, Danced For Her Roots, And Won the World’s Heart
Miss World 2025
Opal Suchata from Thailand was crowned the 72nd Miss World at the glittering grand finale held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. While Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje emerged as the first runner-up, Maja Klajda from Poland won the second runner-up title. Here’s more about this inspiring finalist.
Who is the Second Runner-Up of Miss World 2025?
Maja Klajda, a 21-year-old Psychology student from Warsaw, Poland, bagged the second runner-up title at the 72nd edition of Miss World.
Miss Polonia 2024
Maja was crowned Miss Polonia in 2024. According to the Miss World website, she is a fashion and sports enthusiast.
Trilingual Talent
Maja is fluent in Polish, English, and Spanish.
Educational Background and Advocacy
A passionate third-year Psychology student, Maja has conducted workshops on Sports Psychology for children, teenagers, trainee footballers, and taekwondo students.
Rooted in Culture: A Proud Folk Dancer
Maja is also a folk dancer who has represented Poland on the international stage. One of her proudest moments was when her team secured second place at an International Folk Festival in Serbia.
Family Support
Maja credits her family for being her biggest strength. “I think the most important thing in my life that allows me to constantly grow and move forward is the thought of my family and loved ones,” she says.
Trending Photos