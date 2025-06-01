Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2909703https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-maja-klajda-miss-world-2025-second-runner-up-from-poland-who-mentored-footballers-danced-for-her-roots-and-won-the-world-s-heart-2909703
NewsPhotosMeet Maja Klajda, Miss World 2025 Second Runner-Up From Poland Who Mentored Footballers, Danced For Her Roots, And Won the World’s Heart
photoDetails

Meet Maja Klajda, Miss World 2025 Second Runner-Up From Poland Who Mentored Footballers, Danced For Her Roots, And Won the World’s Heart

Maja Klajda from Poland won the second runner-up title at the 72nd Miss World at the glittering grand finale held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. 
Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Miss World 2025

1/7
Miss World 2025

Opal Suchata from Thailand was crowned the 72nd Miss World at the glittering grand finale held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. While Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje emerged as the first runner-up, Maja Klajda from Poland won the second runner-up title. Here’s more about this inspiring finalist.

 

Follow Us

Who is the Second Runner-Up of Miss World 2025?

2/7
Who is the Second Runner-Up of Miss World 2025?

Maja Klajda, a 21-year-old Psychology student from Warsaw, Poland, bagged the second runner-up title at the 72nd edition of Miss World.

Follow Us

Miss Polonia 2024

3/7
Miss Polonia 2024

Maja was crowned Miss Polonia in 2024. According to the Miss World website, she is a fashion and sports enthusiast.

Follow Us

Trilingual Talent

4/7
Trilingual Talent

Maja is fluent in Polish, English, and Spanish.

 

Follow Us

Educational Background and Advocacy

5/7
Educational Background and Advocacy

A passionate third-year Psychology student, Maja has conducted workshops on Sports Psychology for children, teenagers, trainee footballers, and taekwondo students.

 

Follow Us

Rooted in Culture: A Proud Folk Dancer

6/7
Rooted in Culture: A Proud Folk Dancer

Maja is also a folk dancer who has represented Poland on the international stage. One of her proudest moments was when her team secured second place at an International Folk Festival in Serbia.

 

Follow Us

Family Support

7/7
Family Support

Maja credits her family for being her biggest strength. “I think the most important thing in my life that allows me to constantly grow and move forward is the thought of my family and loved ones,” she says.

Follow Us
Miss World 2025miss world 2025 winnersMiss World 2025 ContestantsMaja Klajdamiss world runner upopal suchatamiss poland 2024miss poland runner up
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Mohenjo Daro
Lost City Found: AI Shows What Mohenjo-Daro Looked Like In Its Prime
camera icon9
title
MS Dhoni IPL finals
Who Has Played The Most IPL Finals? MS Dhoni Leads The Pack, Rohit Sharma Played… Check Top 9 Players
camera icon6
title
Indian Railway
Top 5 Longest Railway Tunnels in the World: Connecting Northern Europe To...
camera icon7
title
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result
Kerala Samrudhi SM 5 Bumper Lottery Result Today 01-06-2025 OUT - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List In Pics
camera icon13
title
monthly health horoscope
Monthly Health Horoscope For June 2025: Take Extra Care Of Your Beauty Routine And Hydrate Well, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK