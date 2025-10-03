Meet Malti Chahar, The Expected Wildcard Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19, She Is Connected To TWO Famous Indian Cricketers

7 / 9

She later transitioned into acting and made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Genius, directed by Anil Sharma, where she played the character Rubina. She further showcased her acting skills in the 2022 romantic drama Ishq Pashmina, directed by Arvind Pandey, playing the role of Omisha.

Malti has also tried her hand at filmmaking, directing and producing short films.