NewsPhotosMeet Malti Chahar, The Expected Wildcard Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19, She Is Connected To TWO Famous Indian Cricketers
Meet Malti Chahar, The Expected Wildcard Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19, She Is Connected To TWO Famous Indian Cricketers

Bigg Boss 19 is not failing to grab headlines and bring out new twists and turns. Now, a wildcard contestant is expected to enter the show  and she is connected to two famous Indian cricketers.

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Contestant

Bigg Boss 19, which is already receiving immense love, is expected to introduce a new contestant soon.

Who is the contestant?

Multiple media reports state that actress, writer, and director Malti Chahar is set to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant.

Who is Malti Chahar?

Malti is an actress, model, and content creator. She is also the sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar.

Connected to Rahul Chahar

Belonging to Agra, Uttar Pradesh, she is also the cousin of cricketer Rahul Chahar.

 

Who is Deepak Chahar?

Deepak Chahar is an Indian international cricketer. He is a right-arm medium pace swing bowler, who plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket and for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

 

Beauty Queen

Malti started her career with beauty pageants. She emerged as a finalist in Femina Miss India 2014 and secured the title of Miss Photogenic in the Femina Miss India Delhi 2014 competition.

 

Acting Career

She later transitioned into acting and made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Genius, directed by Anil Sharma, where she played the character Rubina. She further showcased her acting skills in the 2022 romantic drama Ishq Pashmina, directed by Arvind Pandey, playing the role of Omisha.

Malti has also tried her hand at filmmaking, directing and producing short films.

Malti’s Instagram Followers

Malti enjoys a massive social media following, with over 1 million followers on Instagram.

 

Malti Bigg Boss First Contestant?

Malti has not officially confirmed the reports of her participation in Bigg Boss 19 yet. Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, was the first wildcard contestant of the season.

