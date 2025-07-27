Meet Man Who Became An IAS Officer At 21, Is An IIT Topper With AIR 6, Worked At Microsoft As Manager, But Left It All for His Passion — Now He Is...
Cracking the UPSC exam is no small feat , it’s one of the most challenging and prestigious paths in India. But for the man we are talking about in this feature, it was just one chapter in a life driven by passion and purpose.
Meet Man Who Was an IIT Graduate and Became an IAS Officer
The man we are talking about served in the civil services for nine years. During his tenure, he held prominent positions, including working as the Private Secretary to the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. However, in 2019, when he was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, he made a decision that shocked many he resigned.
A Decision That Shocked Everyone
From IIT Topper to IAS Officer
Kashish Mittal, born in Jalandhar in 1989, secured an All India Rank (AIR) 6 in the JEE exams and went on to pursue Electrical Engineering at IIT. By the age of 21, he had cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam and became one of the youngest IAS officers in his batch.
A Promising Bureaucratic Career
Mittal served in the civil services for nine years. During his tenure, he held prominent positions, including working as the Private Secretary to the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. However, in 2019, when he was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, he made a decision that shocked many — he resigned.
Why He Walked Away
While many would consider his IAS post the pinnacle of success, Kashish chose to walk away from it to pursue something even closer to his heart — music.
A Lifelong Love for Music
Mittal had been trained in Hindustani classical music since the age of eight. By eleven, he was already performing at the prestigious Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan in Punjab. Over the years, his talent was recognised with several accolades, including:
Punjab State Award for Art and Culture (2007)
Saraswati Samman by IIT Delhi (2010)
Naad Shri Samman (2018)
NTSE and CCRT fellowships
His Second Innings: Music & Technology
After resigning from the IAS, Kashish also took a plunge into the tech industry. He joined Microsoft as a Principal Research Program Manager, where he worked for five years. In March 2025, he founded Disha AI, a startup that merges cutting-edge AI with a social impact vision.
Now a Viral Classical Singer
Today, Kashish Mittal is gaining attention online as a professional Hindustani classical vocalist of the Agra Gharana. His dedication to music and courage to follow his passion has turned him into an inspiration for thousands of young Indians.
Dream of Every Parent, Inspiration to Every Youngster
From IIT and IAS to Microsoft and now music, Kashish Mittal's journey is a powerful reminder that success isn’t just about titles or salaries; it’s about doing what sets your soul on fire.
