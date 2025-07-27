Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2937533https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-man-who-became-an-ias-officer-at-21-is-an-iit-topper-with-air-6-worked-at-microsoft-as-manager-but-left-it-all-for-his-passion-now-he-is-2937533
NewsPhotos Meet Man Who Became An IAS Officer At 21, Is An IIT Topper With AIR 6, Worked At Microsoft As Manager, But Left It All for His Passion — Now He Is...
photoDetails

Meet Man Who Became An IAS Officer At 21, Is An IIT Topper With AIR 6, Worked At Microsoft As Manager, But Left It All for His Passion — Now He Is...

Cracking the UPSC exam is no small feat , it’s one of the most challenging and prestigious paths in India. But for the man we are talking about in this feature, it was just one chapter in a life driven by passion and purpose.

Updated:Jul 27, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet Man Who Was an IIT Graduate and Became an IAS Officer

1/9
Meet Man Who Was an IIT Graduate and Became an IAS Officer

The man we are talking about served in the civil services for nine years. During his tenure, he held prominent positions, including working as the Private Secretary to the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. However, in 2019, when he was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, he made a decision that shocked many he resigned.

 

Follow Us

A Decision That Shocked Everyone

2/9
A Decision That Shocked Everyone

In 2019, everyone was shocked by his decision to resign after being transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Follow Us

From IIT Topper to IAS Officer

3/9
From IIT Topper to IAS Officer

Kashish Mittal, born in Jalandhar in 1989, secured an All India Rank (AIR) 6 in the JEE exams and went on to pursue Electrical Engineering at IIT. By the age of 21, he had cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam and became one of the youngest IAS officers in his batch.

Follow Us

A Promising Bureaucratic Career

4/9
A Promising Bureaucratic Career

Mittal served in the civil services for nine years. During his tenure, he held prominent positions, including working as the Private Secretary to the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. However, in 2019, when he was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, he made a decision that shocked many — he resigned.

 

Follow Us

Why He Walked Away

5/9
Why He Walked Away

While many would consider his IAS post the pinnacle of success, Kashish chose to walk away from it to pursue something even closer to his heart — music.

 

Follow Us

A Lifelong Love for Music

6/9
A Lifelong Love for Music

Mittal had been trained in Hindustani classical music since the age of eight. By eleven, he was already performing at the prestigious Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan in Punjab. Over the years, his talent was recognised with several accolades, including:

Punjab State Award for Art and Culture (2007)

Saraswati Samman by IIT Delhi (2010)

Naad Shri Samman (2018)

NTSE and CCRT fellowships

Follow Us

His Second Innings: Music & Technology

7/9
His Second Innings: Music & Technology

After resigning from the IAS, Kashish also took a plunge into the tech industry. He joined Microsoft as a Principal Research Program Manager, where he worked for five years. In March 2025, he founded Disha AI, a startup that merges cutting-edge AI with a social impact vision.

 

Follow Us

Now a Viral Classical Singer

8/9
Now a Viral Classical Singer

Today, Kashish Mittal is gaining attention online as a professional Hindustani classical vocalist of the Agra Gharana. His dedication to music and courage to follow his passion has turned him into an inspiration for thousands of young Indians.

Follow Us

Dream of Every Parent, Inspiration to Every Youngster

9/9
Dream of Every Parent, Inspiration to Every Youngster

From IIT and IAS to Microsoft and now music, Kashish Mittal's journey is a powerful reminder that success isn’t just about titles or salaries; it’s about doing what sets your soul on fire.

Follow Us
entertainment triviakashish mittalwho is kashish mittalkashish mittal singerwho is viral kashish mittal classical singerias officer turned singer
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
Top 10 Players With Most Hundreds In Tests: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Joe Root Equals Kumar Sangakkara; Ricky Ponting At…
camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
4 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Robin Minz And...
camera icon7
title
Hariyali Teej 2025
Hariyali Teej 2025: From Alia Bhatt To Rekha, Get Inspired By Bollywood Divas’ Green Saree Looks For July 27
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For July 28- August 3: Emotional Stability Will Make You Feel Better, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss' Wildest Attempts To Grab Eyeballs: From Talking Parrot To Rumoured AI Doll Habubu
NEWS ON ONE CLICK