Meet Man Who Once Sold Water Bottles To Survive, Now, His Epic Film Has Crossed Rs 600 Crore At Box Office, Has Net Worth of Rs 90,00,00,000, He Is…

Rishab Shetty was born on July 7, 1983, in Kundapura, located in the Udupi district of Karnataka, grounding him in the rich cultural heritage of coastal Karnataka. He married Pragathi Shetty in 2017, and the couple now has two children: a son, Ranvit, born in 2019, and a daughter, Radhya, born in 2022. As per a report by News 18, Rishab Shetty Net Worth is estimated to be around Rs 70 to Rs 90 crore