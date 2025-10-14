Meet Man Who Once Sold Water Bottles To Survive, Now, His Epic Film Has Crossed Rs 600 Crore At Box Office, Has Net Worth of Rs 90,00,00,000, He Is…
Meet Man Who Once Sold Water Bottles To Survive
Meet a remarkable individual whose journey from selling water bottles to survive has transformed into a phenomenal success story in Indian cinema.
Box Office Triumph
His latest film has shattered expectations, crossing the monumental Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office, inching closer to the Rs 700 crore mark, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films in recent times.
Rishab Shetty and Kantara: Chapter 1
The man behind this blockbuster is Rishab Shetty. His film Kantara: Chapter 1 has become a massive hit, lauded for its storytelling, direction, and cultural richness, establishing Shetty as a powerhouse in the industry.
Rishab Shetty Early Life And Marriage
Rishab Shetty was born on July 7, 1983, in Kundapura, located in the Udupi district of Karnataka, grounding him in the rich cultural heritage of coastal Karnataka. He married Pragathi Shetty in 2017, and the couple now has two children: a son, Ranvit, born in 2019, and a daughter, Radhya, born in 2022. As per a report by News 18, Rishab Shetty Net Worth is estimated to be around Rs 70 to Rs 90 crore
Struggles and Hustle
As reported by The Economic Times, Shetty revealed in an interview how he once juggled several odd jobs, such as selling tea powder, water bottles, and marketing solar power products, all while chasing his dreams. His move to Mumbai saw him working as an office boy at a production house and later as a driver for a producer in Andheri West.
Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection
Kantara: Chapter 1 continued to dominate the box office, with makers announcing that the film grossed Rs 146 crore in its second weekend alone. Its worldwide collection reached Rs 655 crore after 11 days, and around Rs 675 crore by the 12th day, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Kantara Influence
A significant influence on Rishab’s work is Yakshagana, a traditional folk theatre from coastal Karnataka, which he has been associated with since childhood. This art form, renowned for its elaborate costumes and storytelling, deeply influenced the authentic portrayal of Daiva Kola in Kantara, adding cultural depth and authenticity to his performance.
About Kantara: Chapter 1
Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the original Kantara movie, which grossed Rs 400 crore at the box office against a modest budget of Rs 15 crore, marking it as a blockbuster. Released worldwide on October 2, Kantara: Chapter 1, was made available in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across multiple linguistic demographics.
