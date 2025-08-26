Meet Man Who Won Rs 5 Crore On KBC, Went Bankrupt, Got Addicted To Alcohol, Sold Milk For Survival And Now Works As.....
Who Won Rs 5 Crore on KBC?
In 2011, Sushil Kumar from Bihar became a household name when he bagged the rs 5 crore jackpot on KBC. His victory was celebrated across the nation, turning him into an overnight star.
What Happened After?
Post his win, Sushil actively engaged in philanthropy, attending charity events and donating generously. However, his lack of financial knowledge and trusting nature soon became his biggest setbacks. In a viral Facebook post, he admitted that many people took advantage of his generosity, leaving him financially vulnerable.
Strained Marriage
Sushil revealed that his goodwill was exploited, and he ended up making poor financial decisions in the name of noble causes.
Strained Relationship With Wife
His wife often criticized him for failing to secure their own future while focusing on helping others, which strained their relationship further.
Addiction & Downfall
Amidst the turmoil, Sushil fell into bad company and developed addictions to smoking and alcohol. During a stay in Delhi, he revealed he spent weeks drinking and smoking with different groups, which soon spiraled into a destructive lifestyle.
Sold Milk For Living
His finances depleted rapidly, and the once-celebrated millionaire went bankrupt. To survive, he resorted to selling milk.
A New Chapter as an Educator
Though Sushil had initially dreamt of entering the film industry and even tried his luck in Mumbai, those aspirations never materialized. Eventually, he found stability in a new role, working as an educator, rebuilding his life with resilience and purpose.
