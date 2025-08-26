Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2952092https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-man-who-won-rs-5-crore-on-kbc-went-bankrupt-got-addicted-to-alcohol-sold-milk-for-survival-and-now-works-as-2952092
NewsPhotosMeet Man Who Won Rs 5 Crore On KBC, Went Bankrupt, Got Addicted To Alcohol, Sold Milk For Survival And Now Works As.....
photoDetails

Meet Man Who Won Rs 5 Crore On KBC, Went Bankrupt, Got Addicted To Alcohol, Sold Milk For Survival And Now Works As.....

While everyone remembers the man who created history by winning a staggering Rs 5 crore on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), not many know about the struggles and downfall he faced after that life-changing moment.
Updated:Aug 26, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Who Won Rs 5 Crore on KBC?

1/7
Who Won Rs 5 Crore on KBC?

In 2011, Sushil Kumar from Bihar became a household name when he bagged the rs 5 crore jackpot on KBC. His victory was celebrated across the nation, turning him into an overnight star.

 

Follow Us

What Happened After?

2/7
What Happened After?

Post his win, Sushil actively engaged in philanthropy, attending charity events and donating generously. However, his lack of financial knowledge and trusting nature soon became his biggest setbacks.  In a viral Facebook post, he admitted that many people took advantage of his generosity, leaving him financially vulnerable.

 

Follow Us

Strained Marriage

3/7
Strained Marriage

Sushil revealed that his goodwill was exploited, and he ended up making poor financial decisions in the name of noble causes. 

Follow Us

Strained Relationship With Wife

4/7
Strained Relationship With Wife

His wife often criticized him for failing to secure their own future while focusing on helping others, which strained their relationship further.

Follow Us

Addiction & Downfall

5/7
Addiction & Downfall

Amidst the turmoil, Sushil fell into bad company and developed addictions to smoking and alcohol. During a stay in Delhi, he revealed he spent weeks drinking and smoking with different groups, which soon spiraled into a destructive lifestyle.

 

Follow Us

Sold Milk For Living

6/7
Sold Milk For Living

His finances depleted rapidly, and the once-celebrated millionaire went bankrupt. To survive, he resorted to selling milk.

Follow Us

A New Chapter as an Educator

7/7
A New Chapter as an Educator

Though Sushil had initially dreamt of entering the film industry and even tried his luck in Mumbai, those aspirations never materialized. Eventually, he found stability in a new role, working as an educator, rebuilding his life with resilience and purpose.

(All Images: X)

Follow Us
KBCKBC 17sushil kumar kbcwho is sushil kumar kbcman who won rs 5 crore in KBCAmitabh BacchanKBC winnersKBC crorepatisushil kumar kbc profession
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis And...
camera icon12
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 prasad recipes
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 10 Traditional Milk-Based Prasad Recipes To Prepare At Home For Lord Ganesha’s Blessings
camera icon8
title
colourful festival
From India’s Ganesh Utsav To Spain’s La Tomatina — THESE Festivals From Around The World Are Celebrated With Colours
camera icon8
title
Asia Cup Indian players win percentage
Indian Players With Highest Win % In Asia Cup: Jasprit Bumrah 100%, Hardik Pandya 84.6%, Check Full list
camera icon8
title
Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Women's ODI World Cup 2025: How To Watch, Format, Squads, Groups, Live Streaming, All You Need To Know
NEWS ON ONE CLICK