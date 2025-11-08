photoDetails

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University Student Studying Economics Representing India At Miss Universe 2025; She Hails From...

The 74th Miss Universe pageant has been mired in controversy after several contestants reportedly walked out, accusing Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil of publicly berating Miss Mexico. Amid the chaos, all eyes are on India’s representative — Manika Vishwakarma, who is set to shine on the global stage.

Nov 08, 2025

The 74th Miss Universe 1 / 7 The upcoming edition of Miss Universe will see reigning queen Victoria Theilvig of Denmark crown her successor. As the world awaits the grand finale, Manika Vishwakarma stands as a proud symbol of India's grace, intelligence, and advocacy-driven leadership.

Who is Manika Vishwakarma? 2 / 7 Manika Vishwakarma is an Indian model who was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on August 18, 2025.

Representing India on the Global Stage 3 / 7 Manika will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Hailing from Rajasthan 4 / 7 Originally from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Manika is currently based in New Delhi.

Academic Background 5 / 7 She is in the final year of her undergraduate studies, pursuing a degree in Political Science and Economics from Mata Sundri College for Women, University of Delhi.

A Multi-Talented Artist 6 / 7 Beyond academics and pageantry, Manika is a graduate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), a trained classical dancer, and a visual artist. Her artistic work has been recognised by esteemed institutions such as Lalit Kala Akademi and Sir J. J. School of Art.