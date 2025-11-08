Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2981677https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-manika-vishwakarma-delhi-university-student-studying-economics-representing-india-at-miss-universe-2025-she-hails-from-2981677
NewsPhotosMeet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University Student Studying Economics Representing India At Miss Universe 2025; She Hails From...
photoDetails

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University Student Studying Economics Representing India At Miss Universe 2025; She Hails From...

The 74th Miss Universe pageant has been mired in controversy after several contestants reportedly walked out, accusing Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil of publicly berating Miss Mexico. Amid the chaos, all eyes are on India’s representative — Manika Vishwakarma, who is set to shine on the global stage.
Updated:Nov 08, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Follow Us

The 74th Miss Universe

1/7
The 74th Miss Universe

The upcoming edition of Miss Universe will see reigning queen Victoria Theilvig of Denmark crown her successor. As the world awaits the grand finale, Manika Vishwakarma stands as a proud symbol of India’s grace, intelligence, and advocacy-driven leadership.

Follow Us

Who is Manika Vishwakarma?

2/7
Who is Manika Vishwakarma?

Manika Vishwakarma is an Indian model who was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on August 18, 2025.

Follow Us

Representing India on the Global Stage

3/7
Representing India on the Global Stage

Manika will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

 

Follow Us

Hailing from Rajasthan

4/7
Hailing from Rajasthan

Originally from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Manika is currently based in New Delhi.

Follow Us

Academic Background

5/7
Academic Background

She is in the final year of her undergraduate studies, pursuing a degree in Political Science and Economics from Mata Sundri College for Women, University of Delhi.

 

Follow Us

A Multi-Talented Artist

6/7
A Multi-Talented Artist

Beyond academics and pageantry, Manika is a graduate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), a trained classical dancer, and a visual artist. Her artistic work has been recognised by esteemed institutions such as Lalit Kala Akademi and Sir J. J. School of Art.

 

Follow Us

Advocate for Neurodivergence

7/7
Advocate for Neurodivergence

A passionate advocate for inclusivity, Manika is the founder of "Neuronova", an initiative aimed at redefining societal perceptions of neurodivergence and celebrating conditions like ADHD as sources of strength rather than limitation.

 

Follow Us
Miss Universe 2025Miss Universe 2025 india representationManika VishwakarmaMiss Universe India 2025 owho is Manika Vishwakarma
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
WPL 2026 auction
Top Players Who Have Not Been Retained By RCB, UPW, MI, DC, GG Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Gajar ka halwa recipe
Make Your Favourite Gajar Ka Halwa In Just 10 Minutes!
camera icon10
title
Kasmir valley
From Fairy Tale Valleys To Snowy Secrets — 10 Hidden Places In Kashmir You Must Visit
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Whose Father Was A Bus Conductor, Worked As Sales Assistant, But Dreamed Of Becoming Pilot – Guess Who?
camera icon10
title
Delhi Capitals
5 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk And...