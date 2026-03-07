Meet MasterChef season 9 winners Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe: The brothers who won the title and viewers' hearts – Know their journey

1 / 10

Two brothers from Nagpur, Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe, have won the hearts of viewers with their cooking skills on MasterChef India. Their passion for food, creativity, and strong teamwork helped them stand out in the competition.

In the grand finale, the duo impressed the judges with dishes inspired by Maharashtrian home-style flavours. Their dedication and consistency finally led them to win the title and become the champions of the season.