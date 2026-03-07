Meet MasterChef season 9 winners Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe: The brothers who won the title and viewers' hearts – Know their journey
Two brothers from Nagpur, Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe, have won the hearts of viewers with their cooking skills on MasterChef India. Their passion for food, creativity, and strong teamwork helped them stand out in the competition.
In the grand finale, the duo impressed the judges with dishes inspired by Maharashtrian home-style flavours. Their dedication and consistency finally led them to win the title and become the champions of the season.
MasterChef India is one of the most popular cooking reality shows in India. In Season 9, contestants competed in teams of two, making the competition even more exciting and challenging.
The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television, where participants faced several tough cooking tasks, pressure tests, and creative challenges to prove their culinary skills.
Who Won MasterChef India Season 9?
Nagpur-based brothers Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe won MasterChef India Season 9.
They received the Golden Chef Coat, the trophy, and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Their dishes, inspired by traditional Maharashtrian flavours with modern twists, impressed both judges and viewers throughout the season.
Runners-Up of the Show
The finale also featured strong competition from other talented contestants.
The sisters Anju Pradhan and Manju Ojha from Odisha finished as the runners-up. Meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo Chandana and Sai Sri Rachakonda from Hyderabad secured the third position.
Who is Ajinkya Gandhe?
Ajinkya Gandhe is an architect by profession. He grew up in Nagpur in a family where cooking was considered an important life skill. His mother encouraged everyone in the house to learn cooking, which helped Ajinkya develop an interest in food from a young age.
Over time, his curiosity about cooking turned into a deep passion.
Ajinkya’s Culinary Journey
When Ajinkya moved to Goa and started living independently, cooking became an important part of his life. He began inviting friends for meals and hosting small gatherings.
At the age of 24, he opened his first café in Goa. Later, he and his wife also hosted intimate supper clubs at home, where guests enjoyed simple yet thoughtfully prepared meals.
Who is Vikram Gandhe?
Vikram Gandhe, Ajinkya’s elder brother, also developed a love for cooking during childhood. His passion led him to start his first food venture at a young age.
At 19, he opened a small canteen, which marked the beginning of his journey in the food industry.
Vikram’s Career and Interests
By the age of 22, Vikram opened a restaurant that ran successfully for three years. Later, at 25, he decided to sell the restaurant to pursue a new idea related to ice cream.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, his business plans were paused. At that time, Vikram found peace in aeromodelling, a hobby where he enjoys flying model aircraft.
Their Journey on MasterChef India
Ajinkya and Vikram combined their skills and experiences when they started Place Bakehouse, a venture that reflects their shared passion for food and hospitality.
On MasterChef India, the brothers impressed judges with dishes rooted in Maharashtrian cuisine while also adapting well to tough challenges and pressure tests.
Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe’s journey shows how passion, creativity, and teamwork can lead to success.
From learning to cook at home in Nagpur to winning MasterChef India, the brothers proved that dedication and love for food can turn dreams into reality.
