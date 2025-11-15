Meet Millimetre From 3 Idiots, Who Went Viral After Marrying Turkish National – Here’s What He’s Doing Now & Their Love Story
About Rahul Kumar
Rahul Kumar is an Indian actor who started his career as a child artist in theatre and Bollywood. Over the years, he has transformed from the mischievous Millimetre into a versatile performer with experience in films, web series, modeling, and singing.
Millimetre in 3 Idiots
In 3 Idiots (2009), Rahul portrayed Manmohan, affectionately called “Millimetre.” His witty one-liners and helpful nature made him a fan favorite, and his performance continues to be celebrated by audiences even today.
Career Highlights
Early films: The Blue Umbrella (2005), Omkara (2006)
Web series: Bandish Bandits (2020)
Films: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)
Rahul Is also a model and singer
Rahul is also a model and singer, proving his versatility in the entertainment industry. Fans jokingly say, “Millimetre has now become Kilometer,” referring to his grown-up journey.
Personal Life
Rahul recently made headlines after marrying his Turkish wife, Keziban Doğan. Their story captured hearts worldwide, turning a fan interaction into a decade-long love story.
How They Met
Keziban watched 3 Idiots around 14 years ago and became a fan of Rahul’s performance. She reached out online, and what started as a fan message blossomed into a meaningful long-distance friendship and eventually a romantic relationship.
Cross-Cultural Marriage
The couple tied the knot on May 4, 2025, in a beautiful ceremony blending Hindu and Christian traditions. Their love story is a modern-day fairytale that resonated widely on social media.
Going Viral
A recent video of Rahul and Keziban in New Delhi went viral. Stopped by a street photographer, they shared their story, charming fans online and reigniting curiosity about the actor who once played the unforgettable Millimetre.
