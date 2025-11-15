Advertisement
Meet Millimetre From 3 Idiots, Who Went Viral After Marrying Turkish National – Here’s What He’s Doing Now & Their Love Story

Fans still fondly remember the witty and resourceful Millimetre from Aamir Khan’s blockbuster 3 Idiots. As the ever-helpful college assistant, Millimetre, played by Rahul Kumar, left a lasting impression despite his brief screen time. Today, fans are curious—what has become of the charming young actor?
Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
About Rahul Kumar

About Rahul Kumar

Rahul Kumar is an Indian actor who started his career as a child artist in theatre and Bollywood. Over the years, he has transformed from the mischievous Millimetre into a versatile performer with experience in films, web series, modeling, and singing.

 

Millimetre in 3 Idiots

Millimetre in 3 Idiots

In 3 Idiots (2009), Rahul portrayed Manmohan, affectionately called “Millimetre.” His witty one-liners and helpful nature made him a fan favorite, and his performance continues to be celebrated by audiences even today.

Career Highlights

Career Highlights

Early films: The Blue Umbrella (2005), Omkara (2006)

Web series: Bandish Bandits (2020)

Films: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)

 

Rahul Is also a model and singer

Rahul Is also a model and singer

Rahul is also a model and singer, proving his versatility in the entertainment industry. Fans jokingly say, “Millimetre has now become Kilometer,” referring to his grown-up journey.

 

Personal Life

Personal Life

Rahul recently made headlines after marrying his Turkish wife, Keziban Doğan. Their story captured hearts worldwide, turning a fan interaction into a decade-long love story.

 

How They Met

How They Met

Keziban watched 3 Idiots around 14 years ago and became a fan of Rahul’s performance. She reached out online, and what started as a fan message blossomed into a meaningful long-distance friendship and eventually a romantic relationship.

 

Cross-Cultural Marriage

Cross-Cultural Marriage

The couple tied the knot on May 4, 2025, in a beautiful ceremony blending Hindu and Christian traditions. Their love story is a modern-day fairytale that resonated widely on social media.

 

Going Viral

Going Viral

A recent video of Rahul and Keziban in New Delhi went viral. Stopped by a street photographer, they shared their story, charming fans online and reigniting curiosity about the actor who once played the unforgettable Millimetre.

