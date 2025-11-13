Meet MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar: Tamil Cinema’s First Superstar Who Owned Mercedes-Benz, Dined On Gold Plates, And Later Landed In Jail — The Man Behind Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha

5 / 9

Over his career, Bhagavathar acted in around 15 films, with six turning into massive hits. His most iconic work, Haridas (1944), ran continuously for three years at Chennai’s Broadway Theatre , spanning three Diwalis, a feat unmatched in its time.

The late 1930s and early 1940s saw the height of his fame with blockbusters like Chintamani (1937), Ambikapathi (1937), Thiruneelakantar (1940), Ashok Kumar (1941), and Sivakavi (1943). During this period, he became one of India’s highest-paid and most beloved stars.