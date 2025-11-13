Meet MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar: Tamil Cinema’s First Superstar Who Owned Mercedes-Benz, Dined On Gold Plates, And Later Landed In Jail — The Man Behind Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha
Tamil Cinema’s First True Superstar
Before Rajinikanth and Sivaji Ganesan, there was M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar — or MKT, as fans fondly called him. With his melodious voice, divine looks, and unmatched screen presence, he became Tamil cinema’s first megastar in the 1930s and 1940s, adored by audiences across South India.
Born in a Goldsmith’s Family
Born on March 1, 1910, in Trichy to a poor family of goldsmiths, Thyagaraja showed an extraordinary talent for Carnatic music from a young age. His passion for performance soon took him from temple singing to the theatre stage, where his journey toward superstardom began.
Who Was Thyagaraja Bhagavathar?
Starting out as a stage performer and classical vocalist in the late 1920s, Thyagaraja earned the title “Bhagavathar,” meaning one who sings in devotion. His deep connection with music and his ability to convey emotion through song made him a natural performer and a perfect fit for cinema’s early years.
The Rise of a Star
Bhagavathar made his film debut with Pavalakkodi (1934), an adaptation of a popular play. In those days, actors were expected to sing their own songs, and MKT’s rich voice, flowing locks, and charisma made him an instant sensation. His success marked the beginning of the age of the singing superstar.
An Illustrious Career
Over his career, Bhagavathar acted in around 15 films, with six turning into massive hits. His most iconic work, Haridas (1944), ran continuously for three years at Chennai’s Broadway Theatre , spanning three Diwalis, a feat unmatched in its time.
The late 1930s and early 1940s saw the height of his fame with blockbusters like Chintamani (1937), Ambikapathi (1937), Thiruneelakantar (1940), Ashok Kumar (1941), and Sivakavi (1943). During this period, he became one of India’s highest-paid and most beloved stars.
First Tamil film celebrity to own a Mercedes-Benz
MKT’s stardom came with unparalleled luxury. He was the first Tamil film celebrity to own a Mercedes-Benz — a symbol of status few could dream of at the time. His indulgence didn’t stop there; he famously dined on two gold plates, each weighing 110 sovereigns. By today’s standards, one plate would cost nearly Rs 98 lakh — a reflection of his opulent lifestyle.
Arrested For Alleged Murder
In 1944, at the height of his fame, Bhagavathar’s career came crashing down. He was arrested as a prime suspect in the sensational Lakshmikanthan murder case. The long trial and subsequent imprisonment shattered his public image. Though he was acquitted in 1947 by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, the damage was irreversible. His glory days were over.
The Attempted Comeback
After his release, Bhagavathar tried to reclaim his place in cinema with films like Raja Mukthi (1948), Shyamala, Amarakavi, and Pudhu Vazhvu. However, the magic of his earlier years couldn’t be recaptured. His final film, Sivagami (1960), released posthumously, marked the quiet end of a once-dazzling career.
Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha: Revisiting a Legend
In Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Dulquer Salmaan plays T.K. Mahadevan ,a character reportedly inspired by M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar’s life. The film explores the duality of fame and downfall, capturing both the brilliance and tragedy of the man who defined an era. Featuring Rana Daggubati and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles, Kaantha releases on November 14 bringing the legend of MKT back to life for a new generation.
(All Images: X/ IMDB)
Trending Photos