Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2983918https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-mk-thyagaraja-bhagavathar-tamil-cinema-s-first-superstar-who-owned-mercedes-benz-dined-on-gold-plates-and-later-landed-in-jail-the-man-behind-dulquer-salmaan-s-kaantha-2983918
NewsPhotosMeet MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar: Tamil Cinema’s First Superstar Who Owned Mercedes-Benz, Dined On Gold Plates, And Later Landed In Jail — The Man Behind Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha
photoDetails

Meet MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar: Tamil Cinema’s First Superstar Who Owned Mercedes-Benz, Dined On Gold Plates, And Later Landed In Jail — The Man Behind Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha

As Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha gears up for release on November 14, curiosity has been reignited about the real-life figure who inspired the film — M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, the man often regarded as Tamil cinema’s first true superstar.
Updated:Nov 13, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Tamil Cinema’s First True Superstar

1/9
Tamil Cinema’s First True Superstar

Before Rajinikanth and Sivaji Ganesan, there was M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar — or MKT, as fans fondly called him. With his melodious voice, divine looks, and unmatched screen presence, he became Tamil cinema’s first megastar in the 1930s and 1940s, adored by audiences across South India.

 

Follow Us

Born in a Goldsmith’s Family

2/9
Born in a Goldsmith’s Family

Born on March 1, 1910, in Trichy to a poor family of goldsmiths, Thyagaraja showed an extraordinary talent for Carnatic music from a young age. His passion for performance soon took him from temple singing to the theatre stage, where his journey toward superstardom began.

 

Follow Us

Who Was Thyagaraja Bhagavathar?

3/9
Who Was Thyagaraja Bhagavathar?

Starting out as a stage performer and classical vocalist in the late 1920s, Thyagaraja earned the title “Bhagavathar,” meaning one who sings in devotion. His deep connection with music and his ability to convey emotion through song made him a natural performer and a perfect fit for cinema’s early years.

Follow Us

The Rise of a Star

4/9
The Rise of a Star

Bhagavathar made his film debut with Pavalakkodi (1934), an adaptation of a popular play. In those days, actors were expected to sing their own songs, and MKT’s rich voice, flowing locks, and charisma made him an instant sensation. His success marked the beginning of the age of the singing superstar.

Follow Us

An Illustrious Career

5/9
An Illustrious Career

Over his career, Bhagavathar acted in around 15 films, with six turning into massive hits. His most iconic work, Haridas (1944), ran continuously for three years at Chennai’s Broadway Theatre , spanning three Diwalis, a feat unmatched in its time.

The late 1930s and early 1940s saw the height of his fame with blockbusters like Chintamani (1937), Ambikapathi (1937), Thiruneelakantar (1940), Ashok Kumar (1941), and Sivakavi (1943). During this period, he became one of India’s highest-paid and most beloved stars.

Follow Us

First Tamil film celebrity to own a Mercedes-Benz

6/9
First Tamil film celebrity to own a Mercedes-Benz

MKT’s stardom came with unparalleled luxury. He was the first Tamil film celebrity to own a Mercedes-Benz — a symbol of status few could dream of at the time. His indulgence didn’t stop there; he famously dined on two gold plates, each weighing 110 sovereigns. By today’s standards, one plate would cost nearly Rs 98 lakh — a reflection of his opulent lifestyle.

 

Follow Us

Arrested For Alleged Murder

7/9
Arrested For Alleged Murder

In 1944, at the height of his fame, Bhagavathar’s career came crashing down. He was arrested as a prime suspect in the sensational Lakshmikanthan murder case. The long trial and subsequent imprisonment shattered his public image. Though he was acquitted in 1947 by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, the damage was irreversible. His glory days were over.

 

Follow Us

The Attempted Comeback

8/9
The Attempted Comeback

After his release, Bhagavathar tried to reclaim his place in cinema with films like Raja Mukthi (1948), Shyamala, Amarakavi, and Pudhu Vazhvu. However, the magic of his earlier years couldn’t be recaptured. His final film, Sivagami (1960), released posthumously, marked the quiet end of a once-dazzling career.

 

Follow Us

Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha: Revisiting a Legend

9/9
Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha: Revisiting a Legend

In Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Dulquer Salmaan plays T.K. Mahadevan ,a character reportedly inspired by M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar’s life. The film explores the duality of fame and downfall, capturing both the brilliance and tragedy of the man who defined an era. Featuring Rana Daggubati and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles, Kaantha releases on November 14  bringing the legend of MKT back to life for a new generation.

 

(All Images: X/ IMDB)

Follow Us
MK Thyagaraja BhagavatharWho is MK Thyagaraja BhagavatharKaanthaDulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
largest eggs in the world
From Giant Birds To Ocean Titans: 9 Animals That Lay The World's Largest Eggs
camera icon9
title
India Travel
The World Within India: International Vibes From Domestic Travel
camera icon14
title
Pakistan cricket terror attacks
From Sri Lankan Team Bus Attack To Bajaur Cricket Ground Blast: 10 Times When Pakistan Proved Terror Rules Even Its Cricket Grounds
camera icon11
title
Countries with no rivers
Countries With 'No Rivers'- Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Vatican City And Many More In The List
camera icon7
title
Gold
No More Buying Gold Other Precious Metals In Cash; BIG Decision By Ministry of Commerce and Industry Of Kuwait