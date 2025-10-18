Advertisement
Meet Mohit Yadav: Shark Tank India's New Judge, Minimalist Founder & Gold Medalist CA With AIR 26 — Check His STAGGERING Net Worth
Meet Mohit Yadav: Shark Tank India's New Judge, Minimalist Founder & Gold Medalist CA With AIR 26 — Check His STAGGERING Net Worth

Shark Tank India is all set to make a comeback with its fifth season, and this time, there’s a fresh face joining the panel of sharks. The newest investor on the show is none other than Mohit Yadav, the co-founder of the popular skincare brand Minimalist.
Updated:Oct 18, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
Shark Tank Season 5

Shark Tank Season 5

While the official release date of Shark Tank India Season 5 has not yet been announced, excitement is already building across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn. Fans are eager to see what the new lineup of sharks brings to the table.

 

Meet Mohit Yadav

Meet Mohit Yadav

Mohit Yadav, a well-known Indian entrepreneur and the co-founder of Minimalist, is all set to make his debut as a shark this season. His journey from a finance professional to a leading figure in the D2C skincare space has been nothing short of inspiring.

 

A Gold Medalist CA Turned Entrepreneur

A Gold Medalist CA Turned Entrepreneur

A Gold Medalist Chartered Accountant, Mohit secured an All India Rank of 26 from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Before co-founding Minimalist, he worked with top firms such as Deloitte and Credit Suisse, gaining valuable experience in finance and management.

 

The Rise of Minimalist

The Rise of Minimalist

Mohit, along with his brother, launched Minimalist to revolutionize India’s skincare market with transparency and science-backed formulations. The brand quickly gained a loyal customer base and became a benchmark for quality in the D2C space.

 

Record-Breaking Growth

Record-Breaking Growth

According to a Times Now report, Minimalist witnessed exponential growth under Mohit’s leadership — recording Rs 184 crore in revenue in 2023 and setting a target of Rs 350 crore for 2024. The brand recently made headlines with its acquisition by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) for Rs 2,955 crore, marking one of the biggest deals in India’s D2C landscape.

 

Net Worth

Net Worth

While Mohit Yadav’s exact net worth remains undisclosed, it is believed to be substantial, owing to the massive success of Minimalist and his strategic investments — including a significant Rs 148.6 crore investment in Bold Care.

 

Returning Sharks

Returning Sharks

Alongside Mohit Yadav, the fifth season of Shark Tank India is expected to see the return of familiar faces, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal. 

