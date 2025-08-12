Meet Most Beautiful Actresses In The World 2025 As Per IMDb List: 1 Indian, 1 Chinese & 1 Pakistani Beauty Makes It To The List - In Pics
Most Beautiful Actresses In The World 2025 As Per IMDb: Can you guess which Indian actress has managed to make it to the coveted list?
Most Beautiful Actresses In The World 2025 List
The Most Beautiful Actresses In The World 2025 List: Today, let's find out who among all the beauties in the world find space in IMDb list. Can you guess which Indian actress has managed to make it to the coveted list? Find out here:
Margot Robbie
Margot Elise Robbie is an Australian actress. Her accolades include nominations for three Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and six BAFTA Awards. Time named Robbie one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2017, and Forbes named her the world's highest-paid actress in 2023.
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley is an American actress known for her roles in Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars, and the HBO series Big Little Lies.
Dilraba Dilmurat
Dilraba Dilmurat is a Chinese actress, singer, and model. She is an ethnic Uyghur from Ürümqi, Xinjiang.
Nancy McDonie
Nancy Jewel McDonie is a South Korean and American singer, actress, and host. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Momoland. In 2023, she also began performing in live musical theater.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is a Bollywood actress, who primarily works in Hindi films. She is a recipient of a National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards, and was featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2019.
Hania Aamir
Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress who works in Urdu television and films. She began her acting career with the comedy films Janaan (2016), Na Maloom Afraad 2 (2017) and subsequently began her television career with Phir Wohi Mohabbat (2017).
Julia Butters
Julia Butters is an American actress, known for her role in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), for which she was nominated for the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Young Actor/Actress, and for her role as Reggie Fabelman in The Fabelmans (2022).
Mckenna Grace
Mckenna Grace is an American actress and singer. Born in Grapevine, Texas, she began acting professionally at age five and relocated to Los Angeles, California, as a child. Her earliest roles included Jasmine Bernstein in the Disney XD sitcom Crash & Bernstein (2012–2014) and Faith Newman in the soap opera The Young and the Restless (2013–2015).
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz began acting as a child, with early roles in the horror film The Amityville Horror (2005), the drama series Desperate Housewives (2006–2007), the horror film The Eye (2008), the drama film The Poker House (2008), the romantic comedy film 500 Days of Summer (2009), and the children's comedy film Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010).
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter Workman made her film debut in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) at the age of seven, followed by roles in the films Speed Racer (2008), The Chaperone (2011), Safelight (2015), and The Last Movie Star (2017).
Trending Photos