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NewsPhotosMeet most beautiful Chinese actresses: 27, 31 to 33-year-olds look mesmerising in bold, fashionable avatar - In Photos
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Meet most beautiful Chinese actresses: 27, 31 to 33-year-olds look mesmerising in bold, fashionable avatar - In Photos

Meet most beautiful Chinese actresses: Time to check out their photos and know more about the top 5 names. Can you guess their age?

 

Updated:Jun 02, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Most beautiful Chinese actresses

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Most beautiful Chinese actresses

Most beautiful Chinese actresses: Today, in this feature, we shall take a look at the top most beautiful Chinese actresses we know little about. Not Korean or Hollywood, but these gorgeous Chinese stars also have a massive fan following and have featured in several hit shows and films over the years. Time to check out their photos and know more about the top 5 names: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Dilraba Dilmurat

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Dilraba Dilmurat

Dilraba Dilmurat

Dilraba Dilmurat is a famous Chinese actress, singer, and model. The 33-year-old is an ethnic Uyghur from Ürümqi, Xinjiang and made her acting debut in the television drama Anarhan, playing the lead role.

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Wang Churan

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Wang Churan

Wang Churan

Wang Churan, 27, is a known Chinese actress, model, and singer. She made her acting debut in 2017 hit drama Oh My General and gained recognition for playing Consort Zhang Bihan in Serenade of Peaceful Joy.

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Zhao Lusi

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Zhao Lusi

Zhao Lusi

Rosy Zhao (Zhao Lusi), 27, is a Chinese actress and singer, best known for her role in The Romance of Tiger and Rose (2020), Dating in the Kitchen (2020), The Long Ballad (2021), Who Rules the World (2022), Love Like the Galaxy (2022), Hidden Love (2023), The Story of Pearl Girl (2024), and Love's Ambition (2025).

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Liu Yifei

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Liu Yifei

Liu Yifei 

Liu Yifei, 38, was named one of the New Four Dan actresses of China by Tencent Entertainment in 2009. She became known to international audiences as the titular character in the Disney live-action film Mulan.

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Bai Lu

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Bai Lu

Bai Lu

Bai Mengyan, 31, is a famous Chinese actress, model and singer, best known for her roles in Untouchable Lovers (2018), The Legends (2019), Arsenal Military Academy (2019), Love Is Sweet (2020), One and Only (2021), Forever and Ever (2021).  

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