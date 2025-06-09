Meet Most Beautiful 'Human Barbie Doll' Who Lives On 'Liquid Diet' Is Not From India, US Or Pakistan, Her Jaw-Dropping Photos Will Drive You Nuts...
Meet Beautiful 'Human Barbie Doll' Who Is Actually A Living Person:
Meet Most Beautiful 'Human Barbie Doll'
Meet Most Beautiful 'Human Barbie Doll: A beautiful Barbie doll has been one of the favourite companions of many during the childhood. Infact, a Barbie doll house, kitchen set and who can forget her Ken, all remain etched strongly in memory of all those who played with the doll set in infancy and as toddlers. While Barbie continues to be one of the best gifts for kids who love to play with toys, there is a living or rather 'human barbie' around too. Let's dig deeper about her today:
Meet 'Human Barbie'
Valeria Valeryevna Lukyanova, originally a Ukrainian model, is best known for her resemblance to a Barbie doll. She lives in Moscow reportedly, and caught attention worldwide for her uncanny looks reminding everyone of a barbie doll. Lukyanova once stated that she has had breast implants, but that the rest of her body is natural and slender due to daily gym workouts and a particular diet. She is 39.
Lukyanova lived in Odesa, Ukraine from age 16 until 2014, when she moved to Moscow.
Valeria Valeryevna Lukyanova Aka Human Barbie's Modelling Days
Valeria Valeryevna Lukyanova won the worldwide beauty contest 'Miss Diamond Crown of the World' in 2007. It had about 300 contestants, and had no rule forbidding plastic surgery or body modification. She became famous for her Barbie doll-like appearance after she posted photos and videos of herself on social media.
The first notable coverage of her from outside Russia was on the Jezebel blog, followed by a photo session in V by Sebastian Faena. The media described her as being like a living Barbie doll.
Human Barbie Is Married To...
Valeria Lukyanova aka 'Human Barbie' is married to Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Shkrabov, her childhood friend. However, Lukyanova said that she does not want to have children or a 'family lifestyle.'
Human Barbie's Profession
Valeria Lukyanova is an instructor at the School of Out-of-Body Travel, described as 'an international school in which our instructors show students how to leave their physical body and travel in their spiritual body.' Her spiritual name is Amatue, as per Wikipedia.
She has recorded two albums of new-age music, Sun in the Eyes and 2013 using the name Amatue besides writing a book 'Astral Travel Amatue'.
Human Barbie Movie Debut
She made her movie debut in a feature film in The Doll (2017), a horror movie directed and written by Susannah O’Brien. The film, which also includes Mindy Robinson and Ron Jeremy, revolves around Lukyanova's character, an escort made from doll parts created by a doctor to recruit others to kill, and the two men who requested her.
The movie presented at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.
What A Living Barbie Eats...
She is a strict raw vegetarian, living on a liquid diet. She said that her weight was 45 kg (100 lb) in 2012. In 2014, she stated she was training herself to live off only light and air and converting to breatharianism, a cult with the central belief that food and possibly water are not necessary for survival. However, she later stopped this experiment, stating: "I still would like to do breatharianism someday. But right now, I am far from it, and I do not know when I will do it", quotes Wiki.
Human Barbie Doesn' Like Being Called So
In an interview with Cosmopolitan once she said, "I don’t want people to try to copy someone, and that’s why I don’t like when people think I am imitating a doll; it’s degrading. I’m used to it now, since that’s what my work demands and this is precisely the image most fans request. So I have to comply with it because it’s become part of my aesthetic image, but I don’t like it.”
