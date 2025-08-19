Meet Most Beautiful South Korean Actresses: Most Are in 40s, 30s & Look Smashing - In Pics
Meet Most Beautiful South Korean Actresses: Most Are in 40s, 30s. Let's see who all feature in this compilation
Most Beautiful South Korean Actresses
Most Beautiful South Korean Actresses: In this compilation, let's take a look at some famous South Korean actresses who are ruling hearts of their fans and how. Most are in their 40s and 30s and can give any newcomer a run for their money. Let's see who all feature in this compilation:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Jun Ji Hyun
The 43-year-old famous Korean actress rose to fame with her role in the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl (2001). She went on to star in several hit K-dramas including My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea as well as the Netflix series Kingdom. According to The Korea In Me blog and Midst Live report she earns around ₩110M per episode which is (Approx. 99,900 USD). This comes to Rs 65,77,226.70 approx. According to Siasat.com, her earnings are Rs. 70 lakhs per episode.
Song Hye Kyo
Song Hye-kyo featured in superhit K-dramas series such as Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Encounter (2018), and The Glory (2022) besides movies. She earns ₩60M per episode (Approx. 54,400 USD). This stands at Rs 35,87,677.20 approx. She was 43.
Son Ye-jin
Known for her roles in "Crash Landing on You" and "The Classic," Son Ye-jin is admired for her elegant and refined beauty. From 2019 to 2022, she appeared on Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 for four consecutive years. She is 43.
Kim Yoo-jung
Kim Yoo-jung is a South Korean actress known for her leading roles in the historical romance drama Love in the Moonlight, Lovers of the Red Sky, teen romance film 20th Century Girl, and fantasy romance My Demon. She made her debut at 4. She is 25.
IU
Lee Ji-eun, also known by her stage name IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. On July 18, she won the Popularity Award and Best Actress at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards. She is 32.
Bae Suzy
Suzy's fresh-faced beauty and acting skills have made her a fan favourite in dramas like "Start-Up" and "While You Were Sleeping". Bae Su-ji is a former member of girl group Miss A (2010–2017), she made her debut as an actress in 2011 with the television series Dream High and starred in the film Architecture 101 (2012). She is 30.
Park Shin-hye
Park Shin-hye's natural beauty and versatility as an actress have earned her roles in popular dramas like "Heirs" and "Pinocchio". She gained recognition as a child in the television series Stairway to Heaven (2003) and Tree of Heaven (2006). She is 35.
Trending Photos