Meet most beautiful woman in the world 2026: She is fab at 43 with 2 kids, looked stunning as 'Andy' in latest fashion film....Not an Indian or Pakistani
Meet most beautiful woman in the world 2026: She among the world's highest-paid actresses as well. Can you guess, who we are talking about?
Meet most beautiful woman in the world 2026
Meet most beautiful woman in the world 2026: So, who is the most gorgeous woman in the world? The verdict is out and we all know! According to People magazine, the stunner is chosen and she among the world's highest-paid actresses as well. Can you guess, who we are talking about? Let's find out in this feature:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Meet most beautiful woman in the world 2026
Meet most beautiful woman in the world 2026
People magazine in their latest May cover 'World's Most Beautiful Cover Star' declared Anne Hathaway as the gorgeous face we all adore. The highly anticipated sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hits theaters on May 1 this year has received a warm reception from fans and critics alike. Anne Hathaway films have grossed over $6.8 billion worldwide. She has several awards to her credit, including - an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award respectively.
Anne Hathaway personal life
Anne Hathaway personal life
Anne Jacqueline Hathaway was born in New York City. She is of Irish, English, German and French descent. Her father, Gerald, was a labor attorney, and her mother, Kate (née McCauley), is a former actress. Hathaway's maternal grandfather was WIP (AM) Philadelphia radio personality Joe McCauley. According to The Daily Telegraph, she was named after William Shakespeare's wife. She has an older brother, Michael, and a younger brother, Thomas.
Anne Hathaway marriage
Anne Hathaway marriage
Hathaway married actor and businessman Adam Shulman in a traditional Jewish ceremony in Big Sur on September 29, 2012. They own several homes, including a chalet in Southern California (their primary residence) and a penthouse on the Upper West Side of New York City. They have two sons together, Jonathan and Jack.
Anne Hathaway career graph, best films
Anne Hathaway career graph, best films
She starred in TV series Get Real (1999–2000) and made her breakthrough by playing the lead role in the Disney comedy The Princess Diaries (2001). This was followed by Ella Enchanted (2004), Brokeback Mountain (2005), comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Rachel Getting Married (2008), which even earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.
Some of her other hits include Get Smart (2008), Bride Wars (2009), Valentine's Day (2010), and Love & Other Drugs (2010), and the fantasy film Alice in Wonderland (2010). In 2012, she starred as Catwoman in her highest-grossing film, The Dark Knight Rises, musical Les Misérables, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has since starred in the films Interstellar (2014), The Intern (2015), Ocean's 8 (2018), The Hustle (2019), The Idea of You (2024), and in the miniseries WeCrashed (2022).
She won a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest voice role on The Simpsons, sung for soundtracks and appeared on stage.
Anne Hathaway net worth
Anne Hathaway net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Devil Wears Prada 2 actress has an estimated net worth of $80 million as of 2026. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, with her films grossing over $6.8 billion globally.
About The Devil Wears Prada 2
About The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a comedy drama film directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. A sequel to the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, it sees Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles, joined by Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and Kenneth Branagh.
It has grossed $301.8 million against a $100 million production budget, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of 2026.
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