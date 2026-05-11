Meet most beautiful woman in the world 2026: She is fab at 43 with 2 kids, looked stunning as 'Andy' in latest fashion film....Not an Indian or Pakistani

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Anne Hathaway career graph, best films

She starred in TV series Get Real (1999–2000) and made her breakthrough by playing the lead role in the Disney comedy The Princess Diaries (2001). This was followed by Ella Enchanted (2004), Brokeback Mountain (2005), comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Rachel Getting Married (2008), which even earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Some of her other hits include Get Smart (2008), Bride Wars (2009), Valentine's Day (2010), and Love & Other Drugs (2010), and the fantasy film Alice in Wonderland (2010). In 2012, she starred as Catwoman in her highest-grossing film, The Dark Knight Rises, musical Les Misérables, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has since starred in the films Interstellar (2014), The Intern (2015), Ocean's 8 (2018), The Hustle (2019), The Idea of You (2024), and in the miniseries WeCrashed (2022).

She won a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest voice role on The Simpsons, sung for soundtracks and appeared on stage.