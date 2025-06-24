Meet Most Handsome Man In The World 2025 Who Beats Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise; Is Not From India Or US: Only Indian In The List Is 51 Years Old With 2 Kids...
K-pop icon Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V from BTS, has been named the Most Handsome Man in the World 2025, racing ahead of Hollywood and Bollywood biggies including Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Robert Pattinson and Hrithik Roshan among others. The ranking, compiled by Techno Sports, has sparked excitement among fans worldwide as V's international appeal and charisma gets recognition worldwide. V is followed by actors Brad Pitt and Robert Pattinson, Canadian model Noah Mills, and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Let's take a look at the complete list of Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World 2025:
BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung)
The K-pop idol is a dashing young man with an ocean of fan-following. Currently serving in the South Korean military, he is set to return later this year, further fueling anticipation for his comeback.
Brad Pitt
The Hollywood icon continues to impress his fans worldwide. Next, he has Formula One-themed film, where he plays a former F1 driver.
Robert Pattinson
The British heartthrob who gained fame as Edward Cullen in Twilight and later as The Batman, is currently gearing up for the release of his sci-fi thriller Mickey 17.
Noah Mills
The Canadian model and actor, known for his association with Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, and Gap Inc., has also starred in projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Sex and the City 2.
Hrithik Roshan
The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has been previously ranked as one of the most handsome men in the world. He was recently seen in the Netflix docu-series The Roshans. He is 51 and has two kids with former wife Sussanne Khan. The two continue to remain friends and co-parent their children. All eyes are on Hrithik's War 2 with Jr NTR.
Justin Trudeau
The former Prime Minister of Canada has often been complemented for his good looks and charismatic personality.
Chris Evans
Best known as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans continues to be one of Hollywood’s most beloved and handsome actors.
Henry Cavill
The British superstar, known for portraying Superman in the DC Universe and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, remains a fan favourite worldwide.
Tom Cruise
A Hollywood legend, Tom Cruise has defied age with his ever-youthful looks and action-packed performances in the Mission Impossible franchise.
Bradley Cooper
The Oscar-nominated actor has charmed audiences with his performances in The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, and American Hustle.
