Meet Most Handsome Man In The World 2025 Who Beats Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise; Is Not From India Or US: Only Indian In The List Is 51 Years Old With 2 Kids...

K-pop icon Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V from BTS, has been named the Most Handsome Man in the World 2025, racing ahead of Hollywood and Bollywood biggies including Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Robert Pattinson and Hrithik Roshan among others. The ranking, compiled by Techno Sports, has sparked excitement among fans worldwide as V's international appeal and charisma gets recognition worldwide. V is followed by actors Brad Pitt and Robert Pattinson, Canadian model Noah Mills, and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Let's take a look at the complete list of Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World 2025: