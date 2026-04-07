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NewsPhotosMeet most popular Pan-India actresses with a busy 2026 film calendar: 24-year-old Southern beauty to 30-year-old newlywed sensation - In photos
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Meet most popular Pan-India actresses with a busy 2026 film calendar: 24-year-old Southern beauty to 30-year-old newlywed sensation - In photos

Meet most popular Pan-Indian actresses with a busy 2026 film calendar: Today, lets take a look at  the most popular Pan-India actresses of 2026 and their upcoming films.

 

Updated:Apr 07, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Popular Pan-India actresses with packed 2026

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Popular Pan-India actresses with packed 2026

Popular Pan-India actresses of 2026: Not just male actors but many of our leading ladies from Pan-India are part of content-driven films, taking the achievements up a notch higher. The growing global recognition which comes with these projects is massive. Today, lets take a look at  the most popular Pan-India actresses of 2026 and their upcoming films:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Rashmika Mandanna (30)

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Rashmika Mandanna (30)

Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna has a packed slate of movies with Cocktail 2, Mysaa, Ranabaali, Animal Park, AA22 & Pushpa 3 in her kitty. The canvas is huge, so imagine the audience response at box office.

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Nayanthara (41)

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Nayanthara (41)

The 'Lady Rajinikanth' of South cinema, continues to dominate the projects. She is set to star in Test and Mannangatti Since 1960, along with a highly anticipated Bollywood film opposite Salman Khan. Her upcoming releases include Patriot, Hi, Toxic, Mookuthi Amman 2 & Dear Students.

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Keerthy Suresh (33)

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Keerthy Suresh (33)

Another famous Pan-India star Keerthy has an exciting lineup ahead with Raftaar, Akka, Thottam, Rowdy Janardhana, Kannivedi & Rendu Jella Sita.

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Alia Bhatt (33)

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Alia Bhatt (33)

Alia Bhatt will be seen headlining some of the biggest projects of the year. Alpha, a female-led spy thriller, Chamunda, Brahmastra: Part 2 - Dev & Love & War.

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Sai Pallavi (33)

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Sai Pallavi (33)

Known for her powerful performances, famous actress Sai Pallavi is part of ambitious films. She will be seen in Ramayana Part 1 and 2, Ek Din, D55 and is also collaborating on a new project with filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

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Sreeleela (24)

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Sreeleela (24)

Popular Sreeleela will be seen in her Hindi debut film directed by Anurag Basu co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She also has an untitled Tamil venture with Dhanush 55. 

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Most popular Pan India actressesSai PallaviEntertainmentsouth indian actressesrashmika mandanna
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