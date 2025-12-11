Meet Most Stylish People of 2025: Only 1 Indian Star In Global List Is 60, Has Rs 12,49,00,00,000 Staggering Net Worth, 3 Kids & Palatial Mansion Estimated To Be Over Rs 200 Cr
Meet Most Stylish People of 2025: Let's decode who is the only Indian actor named in 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 list
Meet Most Stylish People of 2025
67 Most Stylish People of 2025: The world knows him as 'King'. Today, he has another feather in his coveted cap. India's richest Bollywood star has been named in the New York Times 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 list. The compilation of celebrities includes names from diverse backgrounds which helped in shaping the culture and fashion in 2025. Let's decode who is the only Indian actor named in Most Stylish People of 2025 list:
NYT's 67 Most Stylish People of 2025
The New York Times has released its list of 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 and guess what? The only Indian star to feature in the coveted list none other than Shah Rukh Khan with his huge filmography and immense contribution to the world of cinema.
How NYT Described SRK
NYT described Shah Rukh Khan , sharing an image from SRK's Met Gala debut in May 2025. "Known by his army of fans simply as SRK, Bollywood's biggest star and one of the world's most famous actors brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest. (He wore a design by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.)
SRK's Met Gala Look Decoded
Most revered Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared that King Khan made an appearance in a floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons.
"The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completes this bespoke look. Layered with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds," read the caption on the official handle of Sabya's luxurious fashion brand.
Sabyasachi on SRK's Met Gala
Sabyasachi wrote on social media, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his superstardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period."
Shah Rukh Khan's Net Worth
SRK is at the number one slot as the richest entertainer in the world. He enjoys Rs 12,490 Crore ($1.4 Billion) – India's first actor billionaire. The Hurun India Rich List 2025 mentioned: "Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of Rs 12,490 crore." Reportedly, SRK has emerged as the wealthiest Bollywood icon in 2025.
Other Global Stars In NYT List
The NYT list celebrates how these celebs shaped style culture this year. It includes actors, athletes, musicians, designers and even fictional characters. Here are some names from the coveted list:
ASAP Rocky, Sabrina Carpenter, Shohei Ohtani, The West Village Girl, Alexander Skarsgard, Jose Villa, Carlos Alcaraz, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti among others.
SRK's Palatial Mannat Bunglow
Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Bandstand, Bandra home, 'Mannat' is now a major landmark for his fans from across the globe. He purchased the property in 2001 for around Rs 13 crore, reportedly and it is now estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore. It has been designed by his famous Inter-designer wife Gauri Khan.
Mannat is currently under renovation, adding two additional floors to the existing six-storey annexe, as per media reports.
