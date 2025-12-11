Meet Most Stylish People of 2025: Only 1 Indian Star In Global List Is 60, Has Rs 12,49,00,00,000 Staggering Net Worth, 3 Kids & Palatial Mansion Estimated To Be Over Rs 200 Cr

4 / 8

Most revered Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared that King Khan made an appearance in a floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons.

"The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completes this bespoke look. Layered with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds," read the caption on the official handle of Sabya's luxurious fashion brand.