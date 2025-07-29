Meet New Wave Of Sensational Bollywood Debutants: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda To Rasha Thadani, Shanaya Kapoor - In Pics

Advertisement
Meet New Wave Of Sensational Bollywood Debutants: Here’s looking at 7 newcomers who brought refreshing energies to the big screens.

Updated:Jul 29, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
Meet New Wave Of Sensational Bollywood Debutants: The debutants are ruling Bollywood right now with their innocent charm, energy, raw talent and awesome appeal. Be it Saiyaara couple Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda to Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, the list is long and impressive. Here’s looking at 10 newcomers who caught our attention and how!

Suhana Khan

2/11
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan has begun her rise to fame in Bollywood. She stepped into the zone with The Archies and has gotten everyone intrigued about her upcoming project, King. With silent charisma and on-screen grace, all eyes are on Suhana for her next flick!

Ahaan Panday

3/11
Ahaan Panday

The latest newcomer to debut is Ahaan Panday, who has created a wildfire over the big screens with his recent release, Saiyaara. With an impressive acting knack, he has proven to be one of the most promising debutants of new-age Bollywood.

Aneet Padda

4/11
Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda is basking in the impressive response to her latest release, Saiyaara. She brought quiet grace and strength to her role, making the audiences rush to the theatres to witness this love story and register a power-packed debut.

Vedang Raina

5/11
Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina brought a quiet strength to the fore with his debut in The Archies, wherein he swooned the audience with his boyish charm. Later, he put his acting dynamics on full display in Jigra, highlighting his interest in exploring himself as an actor. With a growing filmography, Vedang is exuding a promise to choose unconventionality on-screen.

Pratibha Ranta

6/11
Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta displayed her impressive acting potential through Laapataa Ladies and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. With a magnetic screen presence, command and confidence, Pratibha has undoubtedly cemented herself as Bollywood’s next big thing! 

Lakshya

7/11
Lakshya

Lakshya made an offbeat choice for his debut film, Kill, and kept the audience on the edge of their seats with gruesome action sequences and expressions. Within his first film, he highlighted his capability to pull off a challenging role, paving the way for on-screen flair in the future.

Rasha Thadani

8/11
Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani brought warmth and intensity to her performance in her debut film, Azaad. With an energy that lingered long after the film ended, Rasha proved that she’s here to stay!

Junaid Khan

9/11
Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan’s debut in Maharaj was promising. Intense and revolutionary, Junaid won hearts with his expressive performance and natural flair.

Shanaya Kapoor

10/11
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the recently released film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. She made everyone notice her acting mettle through her on-screen honesty and maturity, leaving everyone rooting for her. With the upcoming film, Vrushabha, Shanaya is sure to turn heads even more!

Khushi Kapoor

11/11
Khushi Kapoor

Being the youngest Kapoor from the clan, Khushi Kapoor is winning hearts with her on-screen charm and her off-screen honesty. She registered herself as a promising actress with Loveyapa, making everyone notice her growing potential. With a few dramas and fashion gigs lined up, Khushi is steadily paving her way towards stardom. 

