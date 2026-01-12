Meet O’Romeo Cast From Vishal Bhardwaj's Thrilling Actioner: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri To Tamannaah Bhatia - Who Is Playing What Character In The Movie
Meet O’Romeo Cast: The maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is back after almost two years and this is what the fans were waiting for. O’Romeo teaser was unveiled recently and it created a stir online. From Shahid Kapoor's thrilling character to Triptii Dimri's beautiful girl-next-door shy demeanour in the teaser video - excitement around the characters is high among the viewers. O’Romeo is set to release in the Valentine’s Week on February 13, 2026.
O’Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, bringing together a stellar ensemble. Ley's take a look at who is playing what character in O'Romeo.
Shahid Kapoor - Ustara
In the teaser, we are introduced to Shahid Kapoor's character as an angry young man in a ruthless avatar. He plays 'Ustara', a hitman who apparently falls for Afsha (Triptii). His character is embroiled in the game of betrayal, love and vengeance. Shahid’s menacing and killer look has become the talk of the town.
Vikrant Massey - Mehboob
The National-Award winning actor Vikrant Massey plays Mehboob in the movie. His character is crucial to the turning point in the story.
Triptii Dimri - Afsha
Triptii is a on a roll with her line-up of movies. She plays Afsha in O 'Romeo - in the teaser, we see her in a girl- next-door, shy avatar in this intense story.
Tamannaah Bhatia - Rabia
The very stunning Tamannaah Bhatia essays the role of Rabia - hers is an intriguing character in the film.
Farida Jalal - Dadi
The veteran actress Farida Jalal's cuss word in the teaser has gone viral on social media. She essay Dadi in O'Romeo. Fans are waiting to watch how her character pans out in this actioner.
Nana Patekar - Ismail Khan
Veteran actor Nana Patekar plays Ismail Khan in O'Romeo.
Avinash Tiwary - Jalal
Avinash Tiwary's look has grabbed a lot of attention on social media. He plays Jalal in the movie - the intimidating villain in O'Romeo.
Disha Patani - Julie
Yes, Disha Patani too is seen in the ensemble cast. She plays Julie - a glamourous dancer in the movie.
Supporting Cast
Besides these, O'Romeo is loaded with other brilliant stars including Hussain Dalal as Chotu, Ustara’s right-hand. Resh Lamba as Anjum Ansari and Rahul Deshpande as Inspector Jayant Pathare in the film.
