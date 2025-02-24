Meet Pakistani Actress-Model Who Accused 'Bado Badi’ Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Of Harassment, Her Private Video Was Leaked But...

2 / 6

Mathira is born to a South African father and a Pakistani mother. She got her education from Zimbabwe before moving to Pakistan with her family amid unrest in Zimbabwe, reportedly. She also has an actress-sister named Rose Muhammad. Mathira made her debut in music videos of Jadugar, Desi Beat and 'Nachdi Kamal' by Malkoo and Woh Kaun Thi by Rizwan-ul-Haq, and 'Jotha Tu Hai' by Arbaz Khan. In 2011, she got a hosted a late-night programme Love Indicator on Vibe TV.

She has hosted several shows and featured in many music videos.