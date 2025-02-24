Meet Pakistani Actress-Model Who Accused 'Bado Badi’ Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Of Harassment, Her Private Video Was Leaked But...
Mathira Mohammad, better known as Mathira, is a Pakistani-Zimbabwean model, singer, and actor. She has hosted several television shows and featured in music videos as well. Mathira was seen in a dance number in 'Main Hoon Shahid Afridi' and Young Malang. She recently hogged attention after she accused 'Bado Badi' singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of harassment during his appearance on her talk show, The 21mm Show. Today, let's dig deeper to find out more about her:
Mathira is born to a South African father and a Pakistani mother. She got her education from Zimbabwe before moving to Pakistan with her family amid unrest in Zimbabwe, reportedly. She also has an actress-sister named Rose Muhammad. Mathira made her debut in music videos of Jadugar, Desi Beat and 'Nachdi Kamal' by Malkoo and Woh Kaun Thi by Rizwan-ul-Haq, and 'Jotha Tu Hai' by Arbaz Khan. In 2011, she got a hosted a late-night programme Love Indicator on Vibe TV.
She has hosted several shows and featured in many music videos.
Mathira Mohammad's Personal Life
Mathira married Punjabi singer Farran J Mirza aka Flint J in 2012. The couple has a son, Aahil Rizvi who was born in September 2014. However, the duo got separated in January 2018.
Mathira's Private Video Leak
Last year she became the target of privacy breach on social media as some of her alleged private videos were viral on the Internet. The actress-influencer however, claimed that haters were tarnishing her name and they have misused pictures from a photoshoot. She outrightly denied that the videos leaked were hers. Taking to X, she wrote, “People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in; please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense.”
Mathira Mohammad's Harassment Claim
Recently, Mathira Mohammad, accused 'Bado Badi' fame singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of harassment during his appearance on her talk show, The 21mm Show. In as Instagram video, Mathira said, "Being a woman, yes, I was very uncomfortable because I don’t do this, I don’t hug people." Mathira explained. "Why did they post it [the video] without my permission? I don’t understand.” She went on to share how she felt disrespected by the entire ordeal, emphasizing that despite her bold personality, she is entitled to personal space and boundaries. “I am very much disappointed. I am a bold personality, but that doesn’t mean you hug me, or put your hand on my back if you see me. I don’t think any sane person would do this," she added.
Mathira's Bold Social Media Image
The Pakistani actress-model has a solid Instagram presence with over 2.6 million followers. She regularly posts online and shares updates with her fans. Her bold photoshoots often grab attention online.
