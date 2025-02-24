Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2863158https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-pakistani-actress-model-who-accused-bado-badi-singer-chahat-fateh-ali-khan-of-harassment-her-private-video-was-leaked-but-2863158
NewsPhotosMeet Pakistani Actress-Model Who Accused 'Bado Badi’ Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Of Harassment, Her Private Video Was Leaked But... Meet Pakistani Actress-Model Who Accused 'Bado Badi’ Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Of Harassment, Her Private Video Was Leaked But...
photoDetails

Meet Pakistani Actress-Model Who Accused 'Bado Badi’ Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Of Harassment, Her Private Video Was Leaked But...

Who Is Mathira Mohammad? She recently hogged attention after she accused 'Bado Badi' singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of harassment during his appearance on her talk show.

Updated:Feb 24, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet Pakistani Actress-Model Mathira Mohammad

1/6
Meet Pakistani Actress-Model Mathira Mohammad

Mathira Mohammad, better known as Mathira, is a Pakistani-Zimbabwean model, singer, and actor. She has hosted several television shows and featured in music videos as well. Mathira was seen in a dance number in 'Main Hoon Shahid Afridi' and Young Malang. She recently hogged attention after she accused 'Bado Badi' singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of harassment during his appearance on her talk show, The 21mm Show. Today, let's dig deeper to find out more about her: 

Follow Us

Who Is Mathira Mohammad?

2/6
Who Is Mathira Mohammad?

Mathira is born to a South African father and a Pakistani mother. She got her education from Zimbabwe before moving to Pakistan with her family amid unrest in Zimbabwe, reportedly. She also has an actress-sister named Rose Muhammad. Mathira made her debut in music videos of Jadugar, Desi Beat and 'Nachdi Kamal' by Malkoo and Woh Kaun Thi by Rizwan-ul-Haq, and 'Jotha Tu Hai' by Arbaz Khan. In 2011, she got a hosted a late-night programme Love Indicator on Vibe TV.

She has hosted several shows and featured in many music videos.

Follow Us

Mathira Mohammad's Personal Life

3/6
Mathira Mohammad's Personal Life

Mathira married Punjabi singer Farran J Mirza aka Flint J in 2012. The couple has a son, Aahil Rizvi who was born in September 2014. However, the duo got separated in January 2018.

Follow Us

Mathira's Private Video Leak

4/6
Mathira's Private Video Leak

Last year she became the target of privacy breach on social media as some of her alleged private videos were viral on the Internet. The actress-influencer however, claimed that haters were tarnishing her name and they have misused pictures from a photoshoot. She outrightly denied that the videos leaked were hers. Taking to X, she wrote, “People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in; please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense.”

Follow Us

Mathira Mohammad's Harassment Claim

5/6
Mathira Mohammad's Harassment Claim

Recently, Mathira Mohammad, accused 'Bado Badi' fame singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of harassment during his appearance on her talk show, The 21mm Show. In as Instagram video, Mathira said, "Being a woman, yes, I was very uncomfortable because I don’t do this, I don’t hug people." Mathira explained. "Why did they post it [the video] without my permission? I don’t understand.” She went on to share how she felt disrespected by the entire ordeal, emphasizing that despite her bold personality, she is entitled to personal space and boundaries. “I am very much disappointed. I am a bold personality, but that doesn’t mean you hug me, or put your hand on my back if you see me. I don’t think any sane person would do this," she added.  

Follow Us

Mathira's Bold Social Media Image

6/6
Mathira's Bold Social Media Image

The Pakistani actress-model has a solid Instagram presence with over 2.6 million followers. She regularly posts online and shares updates with her fans. Her bold photoshoots often grab attention online. 

Follow Us
Pakistani actressPakistani modelMathira MohammadMathira Mohammad ControversiesMathira Mohammad picsMathira Mohammad hot picsMathira Mohammad newsEntertainmentChahat Fateh Ali KhanMathira Mohammad private videobado badi singertrending newsPakistani viral news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Hit...
camera icon7
title
7 Underrated Sci-Fi Films
Weekend Watchlist: 7 Gripping Sci-Fi Films That Will Blow Your Mind!
camera icon6
title
Largest crypto hack
World's BIGGEST Crypto Heist: Hackers Execute Rs 13,000 Crore Ethereum Wallet Attack–All You Need To Know
camera icon14
title
Maha Shivratri 2025
Maha Shivratri 2025: Discover The 12 Jyotirlingas Of Lord Shiva And Their Significance
camera icon9
title
Entertainment
Post-Match Chill: 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch After India Vs Pakistan Showdown – ICC Champions Trophy 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK