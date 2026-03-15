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NewsPhotosMeet ‘Panchayat’ actor who slept at railway stations, now set to join Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana as Kumbhkaran; His education and journey
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Meet ‘Panchayat’ actor who slept at railway stations, now set to join Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana as Kumbhkaran; His education and journey

An actor from the popular web series Panchayat is reportedly set to join Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, as the mighty Kumbhkaran.
Updated:Mar 15, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
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Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

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Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

The ambitious mythological project is being backed by Namit Malhotra and is considered one of the most anticipated Indian films in production.

The makers have confirmed that Part 1 will release during Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is scheduled for Diwali 2027

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Bobby Deol as Kumbhkaran?

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Bobby Deol as Kumbhkaran?

Earlier reports suggested that Bobby Deol had been cast as Kumbhkaran, the younger brother of Ravana, played by Yash. However, those reports were later denied.

 

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‘Panchayat’ Actor for Kumbhkaran

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‘Panchayat’ Actor for Kumbhkaran

According to a report by Hindustan Times, actor Faisal Malik, best known for playing Prahlad Pandey (Prahlad Cha) in Panchayat, has reportedly been cast as Kumbhkaran.

The report also stated that Malik has already completed the first schedule of the film.

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Who Is Faisal Malik?

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Who Is Faisal Malik?

Faisal Malik first gained attention with Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap, where he appeared as a comic cop.

His popularity grew significantly after Panchayat, where he played Deputy Pradhan Prahlad Cha, a role that resonated strongly with audiences across four seasons.

He has also appeared in projects such as Tribhuwan Mishra CA Topper and Swipe Crime.

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Faisal Malik’s Educational Qualification

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Faisal Malik’s Educational Qualification

Faisal Malik holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from a college in Lucknow.

 

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Slept at Railway Stations During Struggling Days

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Slept at Railway Stations During Struggling Days

In a 2022 interview with Rediff, Malik opened up about his difficult early years in Mumbai.

He revealed that when he arrived in the city at the age of 22, he quickly realised how tough it was to survive in the film industry.

“Bombay duniya ka sabse achcha sheher hai, woh aapko reality dikhata hai (Bombay is the world’s best city because it shows you reality),” he said.

Malik recalled that his first year in Mumbai was the most difficult. Though his family initially sent him money, he felt embarrassed asking for financial help and stopped after six months.

“It was not easy. I lived on the streets and paid ₹10 a night just to sleep at railway stations. But I don’t want to talk about my struggle. These experiences were necessary for my journey,” he said.

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Did Faisal Malik Confirm His Role?

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Did Faisal Malik Confirm His Role?

The makers of Ramayana have kept most casting details under wraps. Faisal Malik has also declined to comment on the reports so far.

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‘Ramayana’ Cast

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‘Ramayana’ Cast

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film reportedly features:Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

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