Meet ‘Panchayat’ actor who slept at railway stations, now set to join Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana as Kumbhkaran; His education and journey

6 / 8

In a 2022 interview with Rediff, Malik opened up about his difficult early years in Mumbai.

He revealed that when he arrived in the city at the age of 22, he quickly realised how tough it was to survive in the film industry.

“Bombay duniya ka sabse achcha sheher hai, woh aapko reality dikhata hai (Bombay is the world’s best city because it shows you reality),” he said.

Malik recalled that his first year in Mumbai was the most difficult. Though his family initially sent him money, he felt embarrassed asking for financial help and stopped after six months.

“It was not easy. I lived on the streets and paid ₹10 a night just to sleep at railway stations. But I don’t want to talk about my struggle. These experiences were necessary for my journey,” he said.