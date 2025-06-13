Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2915473https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-priya-sachdev-sunjay-kapur-s-second-wife-with-lse-degree-who-has-worked-with-kareena-kapoor-her-father-is-2915473
NewsPhotosMeet Priya Sachdev: Sunjay Kapur’s Second Wife With LSE Degree, Who Has Worked With Kareena Kapoor , Her Father Is...
photoDetails

Meet Priya Sachdev: Sunjay Kapur’s Second Wife With LSE Degree, Who Has Worked With Kareena Kapoor , Her Father Is...

Sanjay Kapur passed away on June 13 due to a heart attack. He is survived by his second wife, Priya Sachdev, and their children
Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Passes Away at 53

1/7
Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Passes Away at 53

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar and ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away on Thursday following a heart attack. He was 53.

Follow Us

Sunjay’s Second Wife: Priya Sachdev

2/7
Sunjay’s Second Wife: Priya Sachdev

After parting ways with Karisma Kapoor in 2016, Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in a private ceremony in New York in 2017. The couple later welcomed a son, Azarias.

Follow Us

Who Is Priya Sachdev?

3/7
Who Is Priya Sachdev?

A well-known socialite and former model, Priya Sachdev hails from New Delhi. Her father, Ashok Sachdev, is a renowned car dealer. She holds a degree in Business Management from the London School of Economics and transitioned from finance to fashion and entertainment early in her career.

Follow Us

Did You Know She Has Worked With Kareena Kapoor?

4/7
Did You Know She Has Worked With Kareena Kapoor?

Before stepping away from the spotlight, Priya made appearances in: Yash Raj Films’ Neal ’n’ Nikki (2005), TV commercials with Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor, Punjabi music videos including Jazzy B’s Soniye

 

Follow Us

Priya’s First Marriage

5/7
Priya’s First Marriage

Priya was previously married to American hotelier Vikram Chatwal in 2006. The couple share a daughter, Safira Chatwal, and later divorced in 2011.

Follow Us

A Modern Love Story

6/7
A Modern Love Story

Priya and Sunjay met around 2012 and shared a close relationship for five years before tying the knot. 

 

Follow Us

Cordial relations

7/7
Cordial relations

In 2024, Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur reunited briefly to celebrate their daughter Samaira's 18th birthday. Priya and her son Azarias also attended the celebration. 

Follow Us
Sanjay Kapursanjay kapur diespriya sachdevwho is sanjay kapur's wifesajay kapur second wifekarishma kapoor husband dies
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
monsoon street food to avoid
Stay Away From These 7 Unhygienic Street Foods In Monsoon
camera icon7
title
South Africa most wickets
Top 7 South African Bowlers With Most International Wickets: Kagiso Rabada Surpasses Jacques Kallis - Check Full List
camera icon20
title
Lockie Ferguson
Happy Birthday Lockie Ferguson: All About New Zealand Fast Bowler's Love Story With Wife Emma Komocki - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Rajasthan colorful cities
7 Colorful Cities Of Rajasthan And Why They’re So Unique
camera icon11
title
Lifestyle
International Yoga Day 2025: 10 Yoga Asanas To Manage High Blood Sugar Levels
NEWS ON ONE CLICK