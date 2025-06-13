Meet Priya Sachdev: Sunjay Kapur’s Second Wife With LSE Degree, Who Has Worked With Kareena Kapoor , Her Father Is...
Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Passes Away at 53
Businessman Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar and ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away on Thursday following a heart attack. He was 53.
Sunjay’s Second Wife: Priya Sachdev
After parting ways with Karisma Kapoor in 2016, Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in a private ceremony in New York in 2017. The couple later welcomed a son, Azarias.
Who Is Priya Sachdev?
A well-known socialite and former model, Priya Sachdev hails from New Delhi. Her father, Ashok Sachdev, is a renowned car dealer. She holds a degree in Business Management from the London School of Economics and transitioned from finance to fashion and entertainment early in her career.
Did You Know She Has Worked With Kareena Kapoor?
Before stepping away from the spotlight, Priya made appearances in: Yash Raj Films’ Neal ’n’ Nikki (2005), TV commercials with Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor, Punjabi music videos including Jazzy B’s Soniye
Priya’s First Marriage
Priya was previously married to American hotelier Vikram Chatwal in 2006. The couple share a daughter, Safira Chatwal, and later divorced in 2011.
A Modern Love Story
Priya and Sunjay met around 2012 and shared a close relationship for five years before tying the knot.
Cordial relations
In 2024, Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur reunited briefly to celebrate their daughter Samaira's 18th birthday. Priya and her son Azarias also attended the celebration.
