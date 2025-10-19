Meet Rachit Singh: Huma Qureshi’s Rumoured Boyfriend & Celebrity Trainer To Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh — Here’s Who She Dated Before!
Did Huma Qureshi Make It Official?
The duo were recently spotted at a Diwali bash, leaving fans wondering if it was their way of making the relationship official.
Is Huma Qureshi Engaged?
Earlier this year, several reports claimed that Huma Qureshi is engaged to Rachit Singh.
Meet Rachit Singh
Rachit Singh is a well-known acting coach who has trained several top Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal.
Also an Actor
Rachit is not just a trainer — he has also appeared on screen. He is recognised for his role in the primetime Hindi TV drama Karmma Calling, which is an adaptation of ABC’s popular series Revenge.
From Banaras To Training Bollywood
Rachit Singh was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He shifted to New Delhi in 2012, where he worked on several modelling projects. By 2016, he moved to Mumbai to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry, according to his IMDb profile.
Runs a Workshop Company
Rachit runs a popular workshop company and has conducted over 100 training sessions with leading Bollywood actors, including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah, Imaad Shah, Kunal Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Harshvardhan Rane, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Ahana Kumra, Aneet Padda, and Shanaya Kapoor.
Couple Spotted Together
The two were also spotted together at Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s party for Ed Sheeran back in March 2024, where they seemed particularly comfortable around each other.
Huma’s Past Relationship
Before Singh, Huma was in a long-term relationship with director , which ended in 2022.
Is The Relationship Confirmed?
Both Huma and Rachit have not confirmed their relationship officially yet. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the couple to publicly announce their engagement.
(All Images: Instagram)
Trending Photos