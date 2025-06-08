Advertisement
Meet Raj Shamani: Podcaster Who Overcame Stage Fear, Recently Interviewed Vijay Mallya, Now Earns Over Rs 50 Crore – Check His Net Worth

One might be living under a rock if they haven't seen podcaster Raj Shamani’s recent interview with Vijay Mallya. The episode made headlines, marking one of Mallya’s rare public appearances in years.
Updated:Jun 08, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Who Is Raj Shamani?

Who Is Raj Shamani?

Raj Shamani is a popular podcaster and entrepreneur who has interviewed several influential personalities, including Vijay Mallya.

Born in July 1997, he commands a massive presence on social media and has become one of India's most followed content creators.

Massive Popularity

Massive Popularity

Raj Shamani has garnered over 8 billion views across platforms and has millions of subscribers. His interview guests have included big names like Lalit Modi, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, and Vijay Mallya.

From Financial Struggles to Building His Own Empire

From Financial Struggles to Building His Own Empire

At the age of 16, Raj had to step up after his father suffered a diabetic attack. He began supporting his family’s struggling business and sold products under his own brand, Jadugar Drop, contributing to Shamani Industries.

 

Battling Public Speaking Fears

Battling Public Speaking Fears

Despite being a public figure today, Raj has openly spoken about his fear of public speaking. His journey from stage fright to delivering TEDx talks and addressing global forums is remarkable.

Content Creation Journey

Content Creation Journey

Raj began by sharing motivational content. In 2021, he launched the Figuring Out podcast, which has since become a major hit. As of July 2024, he boasts 3.77 million YouTube subscribers and 2.6 million Instagram followers.

Net Worth and Income

Net Worth and Income

Raj Shamani has built a business empire beyond podcasting. His estimated net worth is Rs 91 crore (approximately $11 million).

He earns over Rs 20 lakh annually from YouTube ad revenue alone and runs multiple ventures including Shamani Industries and House of X, a D2C-enabler platform for creators.

According to a report by Times Now, Raj's monthly income exceeds Rs 1 crore, with an estimated annual income of Rs 15 crore.

Other Achievements

Other Achievements

Raj’s achievements are as impressive as his rise:

Youngest Indian speaker at the United Nations Youth Assembly

4× TEDx speaker

Featured in Forbes India, Entrepreneur, and Business World

Founder of House of X, collaborating with brands like CRED, CoinDCX, and Groww

