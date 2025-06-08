Meet Raj Shamani: Podcaster Who Overcame Stage Fear, Recently Interviewed Vijay Mallya, Now Earns Over Rs 50 Crore – Check His Net Worth

6 / 7

Raj Shamani has built a business empire beyond podcasting. His estimated net worth is Rs 91 crore (approximately $11 million).

He earns over Rs 20 lakh annually from YouTube ad revenue alone and runs multiple ventures including Shamani Industries and House of X, a D2C-enabler platform for creators.

According to a report by Times Now, Raj's monthly income exceeds Rs 1 crore, with an estimated annual income of Rs 15 crore.