Meet Raj Shamani: Podcaster Who Overcame Stage Fear, Recently Interviewed Vijay Mallya, Now Earns Over Rs 50 Crore – Check His Net Worth
Who Is Raj Shamani?
Raj Shamani is a popular podcaster and entrepreneur who has interviewed several influential personalities, including Vijay Mallya.
Born in July 1997, he commands a massive presence on social media and has become one of India's most followed content creators.
Massive Popularity
Raj Shamani has garnered over 8 billion views across platforms and has millions of subscribers. His interview guests have included big names like Lalit Modi, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, and Vijay Mallya.
From Financial Struggles to Building His Own Empire
At the age of 16, Raj had to step up after his father suffered a diabetic attack. He began supporting his family’s struggling business and sold products under his own brand, Jadugar Drop, contributing to Shamani Industries.
Battling Public Speaking Fears
Despite being a public figure today, Raj has openly spoken about his fear of public speaking. His journey from stage fright to delivering TEDx talks and addressing global forums is remarkable.
Content Creation Journey
Raj began by sharing motivational content. In 2021, he launched the Figuring Out podcast, which has since become a major hit. As of July 2024, he boasts 3.77 million YouTube subscribers and 2.6 million Instagram followers.
Net Worth and Income
Raj Shamani has built a business empire beyond podcasting. His estimated net worth is Rs 91 crore (approximately $11 million).
He earns over Rs 20 lakh annually from YouTube ad revenue alone and runs multiple ventures including Shamani Industries and House of X, a D2C-enabler platform for creators.
According to a report by Times Now, Raj's monthly income exceeds Rs 1 crore, with an estimated annual income of Rs 15 crore.
Other Achievements
Raj’s achievements are as impressive as his rise:
Youngest Indian speaker at the United Nations Youth Assembly
4× TEDx speaker
Featured in Forbes India, Entrepreneur, and Business World
Founder of House of X, collaborating with brands like CRED, CoinDCX, and Groww
