Meet Ramaiya Vastavaiya Actor Who Quit Films After Two Movies, Is Now Richer Than Aamir Khan And Ranveer Singh, Runs A Rs 10,000-Crore Empire As...

Remember the Actor from Ramaiya Vastavaiya Who Disappeare? Today, He Is Richer Than Several Bollywood Superstars
Updated:Dec 25, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Bollywood Debut

Bollywood Debut

Girish Kumar stepped into Bollywood in 2013 with the romantic drama Ramaiya Vastavaiya, directed by Prabhu Deva. The film, a remake of a popular Telugu movie, featured him opposite Shruti Haasan and introduced him as a fresh romantic lead.

 

Film Failed but Earned Praise

Film Failed but Earned Praise

Although Ramaiya Vastavaiya underperformed at the box office, it was appreciated for its emotional storyline and memorable music, especially the song “Jeene Laga Hoon”. Girish’s performance received a warm response, and he even earned nominations for Best Debut at award functions.

 

Stepped Away from the Spotlight

Stepped Away from the Spotlight

Despite a promising debut, Girish chose to step away from acting after just one more film. His second movie, Loveshhuda (2016), co-starring Navneet Kaur Dhillon, failed at the box office and received negative reviews. After this, Girish quietly exited the film industry as an actor.

 

What Is He Doing Now?

What Is He Doing Now?

Girish belongs to the influential Taurani family, one of Bollywood’s most powerful film and music dynasties. He is the son of producer Kumar S Taurani and the nephew of Ramesh S Taurani, the co-founders of Tips Industries.

After leaving acting, Girish joined the family business and began working behind the scenes to help manage and expand the company.

COO of a Big Entertainment Empire

COO of a Big Entertainment Empire

Today, Girish Kumar serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tips Industries. He works closely with his father and uncle in overseeing the company’s music and film ventures, contributing to its massive growth and success in the Indian entertainment industry

Girish Kumar’s Net Worth

Girish Kumar’s Net Worth

Despite acting in only two films, Girish’s current net worth is reportedly staggering. According to reports by The Economic Times and Hindustan Times, his personal wealth is estimated at Rs 2,164 crore.

This figure is higher than several major Bollywood stars, including:

Ranbir Kapoor – approx. Rs 400 crore

Ranveer Singh – approx. Rs 245 crore

Varun Dhawan – approx. Rs 380 crore

Aamir Khan – approx. Rs 1,900 crore

Actor’s Marriage and Personal Life

Actor’s Marriage and Personal Life

On the personal front, Girish married his childhood sweetheart Krsna, and the couple lives in Mumbai with their child. Despite being part of a prominent Bollywood family, Girish prefers to maintain a low profile and stay away from public attention.

