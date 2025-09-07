Meet Real-Life Siblings Who Played Lovers In Bollywood Movie, Sparked Outrage, Backlash Forced Actress To Leave Showbiz; Their Name Was...
In this feature, we revisit one of Bollywood’s most shocking moments , when real-life siblings were cast as lovers on screen. This pairing stunned audiences across the country and became one of the most controversial casting decisions in Indian cinema.
Who Were They?
The actors in question were celebrated dancer and actress Meenu Mumtaz and her brother, legendary comedian Mehmood. Their on-screen pairing as lovers in a film left audiences outraged and sparked a national debate.
Who Was Meenu Mumtaz?
Meenu Mumtaz, born Malikunnisa Ali in Mumbai, was a well-known actress and dancer. Her father, Mumtaz Ali, was also a popular actor and dancer, but his struggle with alcoholism forced Meenu to take on the responsibility of supporting her family from a young age.
Meenu’s First Appearance
Meenu made her acting debut in 1955 at just 13 years old with Nanubhai Vakil’s film Hakeem. Although her mother initially opposed her working in films, financial circumstances left her with little choice. Within a short span, she became known for her grace and mesmerizing dance performances.
Meenu and Her Siblings
Meenu came from a large family with four brothers and four sisters. Her elder brother, Mehmood, had already become a popular comic actor in Bollywood by the time she entered the industry.
The Film That Sparked Controversy
The controversy began with the 1958 film Howrah Bridge, in which Meenu Mumtaz and Mehmood played romantic leads. Their appearance together in the song Kora Rang Sunariya Kali shocked audiences, as many were uncomfortable with real-life siblings being paired romantically on screen.
Why She Accepted the Role
Meenu later revealed that she took on the role out of financial necessity, not fully anticipating the backlash it would receive.
Aftermath and Retirement
The criticism deeply affected Meenu Mumtaz. Soon after the controversy, she stepped back from the limelight, got married to a film director, and eventually moved abroad to start a new life.
Health Struggles
In 2003, Meenu suddenly lost her memory. Doctors discovered that she had been living with a brain tumour for nearly 15 years. Although treatment helped her regain her memory, her health remained fragile in the years that followed.
Passing and Legacy
Meenu Mumtaz passed away in 2021. She is remembered not only for her beauty and talent but also for her resilience in the face of personal and professional challenges. Her story remains one of the most extraordinary and controversial chapters in Bollywood history.
