Meet richest Korean actresses of 2026: Number 1 beauty has Rs 10,145,225,090 estimated net worth, her age is ....
Richest Korean actresses of 2026
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Jun Ji-hyun
According to Enterprise Wired, Jun Ji-hyun's estimated net worth is $110 Million (Rs 10,145,225,090 in INR). The 44-year-old famous Korean actress rose to fame with her role in the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl (2001). She went on to star in several hit K-dramas including My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea as well as the Netflix series Kingdom.
Lee Young-ae
This 55-year-old beautiful Korean actress became famous for her appearances in the Korean historical drama Dae Jang Geum followed by Park Chan-wook's crime thriller film Lady Vengeance. According to Business Connect, her net worth is $90 million.
Song Hye-kyo
Song Hye-kyo featured in superhit K-dramas series such as Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Encounter (2018), and The Glory (2022) besides movies. According to Enterprise Wired, her estimated net worth is $60 million.
Kim Tae-hee's wealth
Kim Tae-hee is one of the highest paid and most beautiful South Korean actresses. She is best known for her roles in television series such as Stairway to Heaven (2003–2004), Love Story in Harvard (2004–2005), Iris (2009), My Princess (2011), Yong-pal (2015), and Hi Bye, Mama! (2020). According to Enterprise Wired, her estimated net worth is $55 Million.
IU (Lee Ji-eun)
Lee Ji-eun also known by her stage name IU signed with LOEN Entertainment (now Kakao Entertainment) in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with the EP Lost and Found (2008). According to Business Connect, her net worth is $50 million.
Son Ye-jin's net worth
Son Eon-jin rose to fame in 2003 in The Classic and Summer Scent, which were followed by the commercially successful A Moment to Remember (2004) and April Snow (2005). She has also acted in popular dramas, such as Alone in Love (2006), Something in the Rain (2018), and Crash Landing on You (2019–2020). According to Enterprise Wired, her estimated net worth is $35 Million.
Bae Suzy's net worth
Bae Su-ji is a former member of girl group Miss A (2010–2017), she made her debut as an actress in 2011 with the television series Dream High and starred in the film Architecture 101 (2012). According to Enterprise Wired, her estimated net worth is $30 Million.
