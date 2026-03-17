Meet richest South Indian actresses of 2026: 29, 41, 44 years old - A newlywed beauty to 'Lady Rajinikanth' of South, check their whopping net worth!

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Kajal Aggarwal is one of the highest paid actresses of South Indian cinema. She made her acting debut in the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... and had her first Telugu film release in Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007). However, it was with Telugu outing Chandamama in 2007 and fantasy film Magadheera in 2009, which became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time - that her career rose to heights. According to Siasat,com, her net worth is estimated to be Rs 85 crore. She is 40.