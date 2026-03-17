Meet richest South Indian actresses of 2026: 29, 41, 44 years old - A newlywed beauty to 'Lady Rajinikanth' of South, check their whopping net worth!
Meet richest South Indian actresses of 2026: 29, 41, 44 years old beauties are ruling the Pan India circles and how! Find out who all are named here
Meet richest South Indian actresses of 2026
Meet richest South Indian actresses of 2026: In this feature today, we will decode the top 7 South Indian actresses who are the richest in town and how! From Lady Rajinikanth aka Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu - the list is long. According to several media reports, let's try to find out who are top earners.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Nayanthara net worth
The lady Rajinikanth of South cinema, actress Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She was the only South Indian actress to be featured in the Forbes India 'Celebrity 100' list of 2018. According to Siasat.com, her net worth is Rs 200 crore plus as of March 2026. She is 41.
Anushka Shetty net worth
Baahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty was honoured with Kalaimamani in 2010 by the Government of Tamil Nadu. According to IMDb, her remuneration is Rs 5-7 crore. According to Siasat, her estimated net worth to be Rs 135+ crore. She is 44.
Tamannaah Bhatia net worth
Hailed as one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema - actress Tamannaah Bhatia has appeared in 89 films so far. According to GQ India, she charges anywhere between Rs 4 Crore to Rs 5 Crore per film - originally attributed to News18. According to Siasat report, her net worth is estimated to be anywhere between Rs 110 crore to Rs 120 crore. She is 36.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu net worth
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also one of South India's highest-paid actresses. She charges somewhere between Rs 3 - 8 crore per film as per IMDb. According to Siasat.com, her net worth is estimated to be Rs 110-120 crore. She is 38.
Trisha Krishnan's net worth
One of the highest-paid South Indian actresses - Trisha Krishnan is a former beauty pageant winner. She has primarily worked in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She has worked for over two decades in Tamil cinema. According to Siasat.com her net worth is estimated to be Rs 85 crore to Rs 100 crore. She is 42.
Kajal Aggarwal's earnings
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the highest paid actresses of South Indian cinema. She made her acting debut in the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... and had her first Telugu film release in Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007). However, it was with Telugu outing Chandamama in 2007 and fantasy film Magadheera in 2009, which became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time - that her career rose to heights. According to Siasat,com, her net worth is estimated to be Rs 85 crore. She is 40.
Rashmika Mandanna's net worth
Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna is one of the highest paid Pan-India actresses. According to Siasat.com, she charged Rs 10 crore for Pushpa 2 and Rs 4 crore for Chhaava. It is being said that she received Rs 13 crores for her role in Salman Khan’s Sikander. According to reports, her net worth is Rs 66 crore. She is 29.
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