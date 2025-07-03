Meet Richest YouTuber In The World With Staggering $1 Billion Net Worth But Borrowed Money From Mom For His Wedding; Check Other Rich YouTubers!

2 / 11

Net Worth: $1 billion

MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is the highest-paid YouTuber globally. He is also the most-subscribed individual channel on YouTube. He reportedly brings in a substantial amount, with estimates reaching $600-$700 million per year. He has 390 million subscribers on YouTube.

He wrote on X, “I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything (I think this year we’ll spend around a quarter of a billion on content). Ironically i’m actually borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol But sure, on paper the businesses I own are worth a lot."