Meet Rinku Singh, WWE Star And Baseball Player Who Once Fought John Cena, Now Serves At Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram As Sweeper
Who Is Rinku Singh?
Rinku Singh Rajput is an Indian former professional wrestler and baseball player whose life reads like a cinematic blend of grit, glory, and grace.
Father Worked As Truck Driver
Born on August 8, 1988, in Holpur village of Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, Rinku grew up in a one-room house with nine siblings. His father worked as a truck driver, and Rinku’s sports journey began with javelin throwing before fate took a surprising turn.
His Baseball Story
In 2008, Rinku entered a reality show called The Million Dollar Arm, which scouted pitching talent from India. His exceptional performance earned him a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, making him the first Indian to play professional baseball in the US.
Disney Turned His Life Into A Film
His story was so remarkable that Disney turned it into a feature film , Million Dollar Arm bringing his life into the global spotlight.
Fought Against John Cena
In 2018, Rinku made another dramatic career shift, joining WWE under the ring names “Rinku,” “Veer,” and “Veer Mahaan.” He shared the stage with wrestling icons like John Cena and The Great Khali, earning fans worldwide for his fierce persona and powerful performances.
A Spiritual Turn
Recently, a video of Rinku went viral — showing him dressed in simple monk-style attire with a tilak on his forehead, sweeping the courtyard of Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan.
Inspitration For Many
The image of the former WWE star embracing a life of humility and devotion has struck a chord across social media, symbolizing a profound shift from the world of fame to one of faith.
(All Images: X)
