Meet Rinku Singh, WWE Star And Baseball Player Who Once Fought John Cena, Now Serves At Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram As Sweeper

Rinku Singh , once a celebrated WWE star and professional baseball player — was recently spotted sweeping the premises of Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan. His journey from global fame to spiritual service has left many inspired.
Updated:Nov 02, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Who Is Rinku Singh?

1/7
Who Is Rinku Singh?

Rinku Singh Rajput is an Indian former professional wrestler and baseball player whose life reads like a cinematic blend of grit, glory, and grace.

Father Worked As Truck Driver

2/7
Father Worked As Truck Driver

Born on August 8, 1988, in Holpur village of Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, Rinku grew up in a one-room house with nine siblings. His father worked as a truck driver, and Rinku’s sports journey began with javelin throwing before fate took a surprising turn.

 

His Baseball Story

3/7
His Baseball Story

In 2008, Rinku entered a reality show called The Million Dollar Arm, which scouted pitching talent from India. His exceptional performance earned him a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, making him the first Indian to play professional baseball in the US.

 

Disney Turned His Life Into A Film

4/7
Disney Turned His Life Into A Film

His story was so remarkable that Disney turned it into a feature film , Million Dollar Arm  bringing his life into the global spotlight.

Fought Against John Cena

5/7
Fought Against John Cena

In 2018, Rinku made another dramatic career shift, joining WWE under the ring names “Rinku,” “Veer,” and “Veer Mahaan.” He shared the stage with wrestling icons like John Cena and The Great Khali, earning fans worldwide for his fierce persona and powerful performances.

 

A Spiritual Turn

6/7
A Spiritual Turn

Recently, a video of Rinku went viral — showing him dressed in simple monk-style attire with a tilak on his forehead, sweeping the courtyard of Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan.

 

Inspitration For Many

7/7
Inspitration For Many

The image of the former WWE star embracing a life of humility and devotion has struck a chord across social media, symbolizing a profound shift from the world of fame to one of faith.

(All Images: X)

