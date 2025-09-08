Meet Rise & Fall Full Contestants List, 15 Photos: Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma To Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh, Anaya Bangar On Ashneer Grover's New Reality Show
Rise & Fall Full Complete List Of Contestants: From Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma To Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh, Anaya Bangar - here's a full list of contestants on Rise & Fall and what you can expect from them.
Meet Rise & Fall Full Contestants List, Photo
Meet Rise & Fall Full Contestants List, Photo: A new reality show based on the 'survival of the fittest' concept has been launched on Amazon MX Player. The contestant line-up is already in news for its cool mix-up of TV stars, comedians, actors to and influencers. The show is headlined by Ashneer Grover. A divide between two starkly opposite worlds in Rise And Fall - the Rulers and the Workers will be presented. The Rulers bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top. Here’s a full list of contestants on Rise & Fall and what you can expect from them:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Sangeeta Phogat:
Strong, disciplined, and fiercely competitive, Sangeeta embodies grit. She’s bringing the same determination from the wrestling arena into the game arena. Her athletic mindset means she’s prepared for both the physical and mental battles ahead.
Pawan Singh:
From chart-topping songs to blockbuster films, Pawan Singh has always lived life king-size. On Rise and Fall, he walks in with the same swag, confidence, and fire that made him a superstar. Inside the tower, his raw intensity and fearless spirit are set to raise the game several notches higher.
Noorin Sha:
Actress, dancer, and creator, Noorin has versatility on her side. With her fiery energy and expressive spirit, she’s ready to stand tall in every challenge. Her blend of talent and determination ensures she’ll leave a mark no matter the outcome.
Nayandeep Rakshit:
Nayandeep is a journalist and has made a name for himself in the digital space, building a strong connection with audiences through authenticity and relatability. He might just be the silent player who turns the game on its head when the timing is right.
Kubbra Sait:
Known for her powerful performances and candid nature, Kubbra is someone who never plays safe. Direct, dynamic, and unapologetically real, she brings a refreshing edge to the show and will make sure no conversation, or confrontation, stays dull for long.
Kiku Sharda:
We’ve laughed at his iconic characters and admired his ability to reinvent himself. With humour as his armour and timing as his weapon, Kiku is bound to shake things up in the house, not just with laughs, but with moves no one will see coming.
Dhanashree Verma:
From dentistry to dazzling the internet with her dance moves, Dhanashree has always been full of surprises. She brings confidence, energy, and an unshakable presence into the game, a combination that can easily turn every step she takes into a talking point.
Bali:
Quirky, satirical, and sharp with words, Bali mixes humour with realness. He’s likely to be the entertainer who keeps the house buzzing with punchlines and perspective. But when the stakes are high, his sharp tongue could just double up as his strongest weapon.
Arjun Bijlani:
From ruling daily soaps to becoming a beloved reality show host, Arjun has done it all. But this time, the tables have turned, the host is now the contestant. With charm, wit, and years of on-screen experience, Arjun is ready to flip the script and show a side audiences haven’t seen before.
Arbaz Patel:
Arbaz is no stranger to the spotlight. With his confident personality and effortless charisma, he knows how to draw attention and play his cards smartly. On Rise and Fall, get ready to see him being magnetic, unpredictable, and always two steps ahead.
Anaya Bangar:
A transwoman cricketer, Anaya carries courage, resilience, and an unapologetic spirit. She enters the show with the strength of a fighter and the heart of a changemaker. Her journey itself is an inspiration, and her game will reflect that resilience.
Akriti Negi:
From badminton courts to reality show wins, Akriti is strong, clever, and sharp. She’s someone who doesn’t hold back and knows how to play her cards boldly. Her competitive streak means she’ll bring intensity to every move she makes.
Aahana Kumra:
Rooted in theatre and celebrated for her versatility, Aahana brings intensity, individuality, and strong instincts. She’s someone who trusts her own gut and plays on her own terms. Her no-compromise attitude could be both her biggest strength and her boldest gamble.
Aditya Narayan
Singer, host, and born entertainer, Aditya brings unmatched energy and star presence. With his killer instinct and musical flair, he’s ready to command attention. In the tower of power plays, he could easily charm his way into the centre of it all.
Aarush Bhola
Bold, brash, and unapologetically real, Aarush is bringing his fitness journey and unfiltered energy straight into the show. With a massive youth following and a reputation for never holding back, one thing’s guaranteed, Aarush won’t blend into the background.
Trending Photos