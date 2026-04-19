Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail, Goa’s pride who won Miss India 2026; inspired by Gita Gopinath, dreams of building her own university, studied at…

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Looking ahead, Sadhvi envisions establishing her own university. Inspired by her experiences while studying abroad, she aims to create an institution that focuses on practical life skills alongside academics.

Speaking about her vision, she shared, “I want to build a space where students learn essential skills like managing finances, filing taxes, and navigating adulthood—things that are often overlooked. Along with that, I would like to include spirituality, creativity, and life skills to better prepare individuals for real life.”

Her goal reflects a desire to bridge the gap between formal education and real-world readiness, making learning more holistic and meaningful.