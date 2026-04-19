Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3038967https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-sadhvi-satish-sail-goa-s-pride-who-won-miss-india-2026-inspired-by-gita-gopinath-dreams-of-building-her-own-university-studied-at-3038967
NewsPhotosMeet Sadhvi Satish Sail, Goa’s pride who won Miss India 2026; inspired by Gita Gopinath, dreams of building her own university, studied at…
photoDetails

Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail, Goa’s pride who won Miss India 2026; inspired by Gita Gopinath, dreams of building her own university, studied at…

The 61st edition of Femina Miss India concluded after a closely contested finale, with Sadhvi Satish Sail, representing Goa, being crowned Miss India 2026.
Updated:Apr 19, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Miss India 2026

1/8
Miss India 2026

The grand finale of Femina Miss India 2026 was held on April 18, 2026, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The prestigious pageant witnessed participants from across the country competing for the coveted title.

 

Follow Us

Sadhvi Satish Sail emerges as winner

2/8
Sadhvi Satish Sail emerges as winner

Sadhvi Satish Sail from Goa emerged as the winner of the 61st edition of Femina Miss India. Her confidence, poise, and clarity of thought set her apart throughout the competition, ultimately earning her the crown.

 

Follow Us

Educational qualifications

3/8
Educational qualifications

Sadhvi pursued her higher education at the University of British Columbia. Professionally, she is a model and entrepreneur, combining academic excellence with creative pursuits.

 

Follow Us

Philanthropic activities

4/8
Philanthropic activities

She is deeply committed to social causes, particularly supporting children suffering from malnutrition. Her work also extends to helping children with hearing and speech impairments, reflecting her focus on inclusive development and care.

 

Follow Us

Her inspiration

5/8
Her inspiration

Sadhvi draws inspiration from Gita Gopinath, whose global achievements have influenced her interest in economics and international relations. She admires Gopinath for representing Indian women on the world stage through intellect and leadership.

 

Follow Us

Growing up in Goa

6/8
Growing up in Goa

Speaking about her roots, Sadhvi described representing Goa as a deeply personal journey. Having grown up around rural communities, she feels a strong responsibility to bring their stories, resilience, and way of life to a wider platform.

 

Follow Us

Her hobbies

7/8
Her hobbies

Her interests reflect a diverse and curious personality. From pottery and photography to beekeeping, sketching, badminton, and even niche pursuits like taxidermy, Sadhvi’s hobbies highlight her connection with nature and her creative spirit.

 

Follow Us

Long-term goals

8/8
Long-term goals

Looking ahead, Sadhvi envisions establishing her own university. Inspired by her experiences while studying abroad, she aims to create an institution that focuses on practical life skills alongside academics.

Speaking about her vision, she shared, “I want to build a space where students learn essential skills like managing finances, filing taxes, and navigating adulthood—things that are often overlooked. Along with that, I would like to include spirituality, creativity, and life skills to better prepare individuals for real life.”

Her goal reflects a desire to bridge the gap between formal education and real-world readiness, making learning more holistic and meaningful.

Follow Us
Miss India 2026Miss India 2026 winnerSadhvi Satish SailSadhvi Satish Sail journeyMiss India 2026 grand finale
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Tallest dam in Asia: Not in China, Japan; Check location, height and facts
camera icon7
title
Smriti Mandhana
Top 7 batters with most runs for India in T20I cricket: Smriti Mandhana on top, Rohit Sharma at 2nd, Virat Kohli at...; check full list
camera icon13
title
Weekly Tarot Reading
Weekly Tarot Reading For April 20 - 27: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week
camera icon7
title
Greenland
World's 10 largest islands: Greenland, Madagascar, or New Guinea - Who's at top? Check list
camera icon8
title
Summer vacations
India's 7 budget-friendly trips to take your parents on this summer - From Uttarakhand to West Bengal | Check